Concerns over sports legend Ostapchuk arrested in Belarus | Other sports

Former shot putter Nadezja Ostapchuk has been arrested in Belarus and is believed to be in a Minsk jail. Opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya said she was concerned about the fate of the 42-year-old sportswoman, who is a celebrity in her country.

“I am disturbed by the news that famous athlete and Olympic medalist Nadezha Osthapchuk has been detained in Minsk for unknown reasons,” writes Tikhanovskaya, who ran in the 2020 presidential election against ruling dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“She condemned the regime’s repression and supported the 2020 protests. She even auctioned off her gold medals to help oppressed athletes,” Tichanovskaya said.

Ostapchuk was not undisputed as an athlete. She was caught in the act of doping on several occasions and had to return her gold medal from the 2012 Olympics as well as her bronze medal from the 2008 Games in Beijing. She also lost her 2005 world title to doping.

However, his 2003 World Cup silver medal and 2004 Athens Games bronze medal are still in his name. Even if the IOC has never awarded this bronze medal. Ostapchuk also has two silver medals at the World Indoor Championships and a European indoor title. His personal best is 21.09 meters according to World Athletics.