Will ‘woke’ M&Ms also disappear from Dutch TV after a fuss in the US?

Americans very attached to the telling figures of M&M are having a difficult week. M&M’s is ending animated “living” chocolates in TV commercials. The reason for this is the fuss that has arisen in the United States over the numbers. After undergoing several “inclusive” changes, they are now said to be too “woke”.

M&M’s has been advertising for years with ‘Red’ and ‘Yellow’ talking chocolates. The candy brand does this not only in the United States, but also in the Netherlands.

“M&M’s Not Satisfied Until All Cartoon Characters Are Asexual”

The outcry in the United States was sparked when Tucker Carlson, one of the country’s best-known political commentators and star of the right-wing news and opinion channel, FoxNews, strongly opposed the makeover of the “living” M&M dolls. According to him, the makeover is part of a political game by the candy brand, which wants to radiate more inclusiveness.

Among other things, the fact that one of the M&M’s women, who is green, swaps her pumps for sneakers would be an attack on classic gender roles. Tucker Carlson said the numbers were “defeminized”. “M&M’s isn’t satisfied until all the cartoon characters are asexual. Until the time you don’t want to have a drink with one of them anymore. That’s the point,” he said. -he says.

Orange, purple, green: no doll can succeed in the United States

That was not all. “Red” and “Yellow” have increasingly been joined by the other colors in recent years. One of them is “Purple”, a female chocolate doll which is a bit thick, so it has to pay a lot of money. Conservatives in the United States don’t like that M&Ms want to boost “body positivity” in this way.

There’s also a lot of criticism of the somewhat frightened orange doll which right-wing America claims makes candy look scarier. In his latest rant on “obese and lesbians,” Tucker Carlson opens up about the situation.

Question marks on candy brand ad

There are also question marks over the timing of the announcement of M&Ms, which therefore decides to ban the dolls. The hype has largely died down, especially online. Additionally, the candy brand already announced in December that comedian and actress Maya Rudolph would star in M&M’s commercial around the Super Bowl.

The American football season finale is one of the most-watched nights on TV of the year. The advertisements that can be seen during the break are always highly anticipated. Of course, advertising around M&Ms is attracting more and more attention. The M&M’s stage could therefore also be a publicity stunt.

It is not yet clear whether talking M&Ms can still be seen in Dutch television commercials. The spokesperson for M&M’s in the Netherlands has yet to respond to questions from Metro about this.

