Disney+ succeeds Netflix: introduces a cheaper subscription with advertising

Advertising

Currently, US residents can purchase the subscription for eight dollars per month. This is equivalent to seven euros.

Subscribers see four minutes of advertising per hour when watching shows and movies on Disney+. This can differ per advertisement between fifteen, thirty or forty-five seconds. The company has established strict rules in this regard. Ads may not be made for alcohol, politics, or by competitors of the streaming service. In total, a hundred advertisers would have registered.

In addition, there is no difference in what you can watch, in what image quality your series or movie is and on which device you can watch it. However, the restriction applies that you cannot use the streaming service offline. Additionally, Dolby Atmos and Disney+ GroupWatch are not available.

More expensive prices

With the launch of the cheaper subscription, Disney+ in the United States is increasing the prices of the ad-free version. Subscribers will pay three dollars more and will now pay eleven dollars a month to use the service. So big increase.

It is not yet known when the subscription will arrive in the Netherlands. More countries will follow in 2023, but Disney has yet to say which countries will be next.

‘Something from Tiffany’s’ is the perfect rom-com to get into the Christmas spiritRead also