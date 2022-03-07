will there be a new game?
The Batman has been in theaters since last week. Now the first results are here and we are talking about the future.
Finally, there it was: the new Batman movie. This time in The Batman, we see Robert Pattinson as the superhero. The film received many favorable reviews and scored an 85% on rotten tomatoes and an 8.6 on IMDb† We’ve given The Batman a nice 8.5 ourselves and think it’s a title you should definitely see.
The Batman scores well
The Batman opening weekend is a huge success. Warner Bros. announces to have a box office of 128.5 million in the United States and a total of $248.5 million worldwide.
HBO Max is a real Netflix killer thanks to a fantastic offer for new users
Thanks to this good opening, the film sets a number of records. For example, it’s the biggest movie release of the year so far, the fifth-biggest opening for a DC Comics movie, and it’s the first Warner Bros. film that exceeds 100 million in opening film after THIS in 2017.
Along with the numbers The Batman comes in a row of the fifty biggest openings in recent history. In this list, it accompanies Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Dark Knight Rises and Joker, among others.
A new game
Now that The Batman has been so well received and audiences can return to the cinema in droves, there is already talk of a new installment of the film. Lead actor Robert Pattinson says he doesn’t know anything about it yet, but it seems only a matter of time. Warner Bros. would be crazy not to continue after such a success.
Netflix’s Marvel series are finally moving to Disney+ (but…)
Pattinson talks about working on The Batman with director Matt Reeves for variety“We had a kind of conversation about it. But it took him 5 years from concept to film. He is very focused on one project at a time. I don’t think he’s thought about the next steps yet or told me.”
It’s not just about this movie anyway. The HBO Max streaming service is working on several spin-offs. A new film must therefore take these deadlines into account, which you now also see with the various Marvel films and series on Disney+.
Did you see an error? Email us. We are grateful to you.
window.didomiOnReady = window.didomiOnReady || []; window.didomiOnReady.push(function (Didomi) { window.tc_vars = {
// Add Didomi variables didomiGDPRApplies: window.didomiState.didomiGDPRApplies, didomiIABConsent: window.didomiState.didomiIABConsent, didomiVendorsConsent: window.didomiState.didomiVendorsConsent, didomiVendorsConsentUnknown: window.didomiState.didomiVendorsConsentUnknown, didomiVendorsConsentDenied: window.didomiState.didomiVendorsConsentDenied, didomiPurposesConsent: window.didomiState.didomiPurposesConsent, didomiPurposesConsentUnknown: window.didomiState.didomiPurposesConsentUnknown, didomiPurposesConsentDenied: window.didomiState.didomiPurposesConsentDenied, didomiExperimentId: window.didomiState.didomiExperimentId, didomiExperimentUserGroup: window.didomiState.didomiExperimentUserGroup, }; if(tc_vars.didomiPurposesConsent != ''){ console.log( 'cookiewall okay'); consentLevel = 3; loadAllScripts(); } });
window.didomiEventListeners = window.didomiEventListeners || []; window.didomiEventListeners.push({ event: 'notice.clickagree', listener: function () { console.log('clicked agree'); consentLevel =3; loadAllScripts(); return false; } }); window.didomiEventListeners.push({ event: 'preferences.clickagreetoall', listener: function () { console.log('clicked agree'); consentLevel =3; loadAllScripts(); return false; } }); window.didomiEventListeners.push({ event: 'preferences.clicksavechoices', listener: function () { console.log('clicked agree'); consentLevel = 3; loadAllScripts(); return false; } });
function loadAllScripts(){ console.log('start loading all scripts 2.19'); console.log(tc_vars.didomiPurposesConsentDenied);
var deniedConsent = tc_vars.didomiPurposesConsentDenied; if(deniedConsent.indexOf('cookies') == -1){
//SETTING VARIABLES var wpk_tags = dataLayer[0].Tags; if (wpk_tags != undefined) { var wpk_tags_array = wpk_tags.split(','); }else{ var wpk_tags_array = []; }
var sales_keywords = dataLayer[0].sales_keywords; if(sales_keywords == undefined){ sales_keywords=""; }else{ sales_keywords = sales_keywords.replace(/_/g, ''); sales_keywords = sales_keywords.replace(/&/g, '_'); sales_keywords = sales_keywords.replace(/&/g, '_'); }
if (typeof dataLayer[0].Site !== 'undefined') { var site_name = dataLayer[0].Site.toLowerCase(); }else{ var site_name=""; }
site_name = site_name.split(".");
//SETTING VARIABLES
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://shared.mediahuis.be/cxense/cxense.want.min.js"; script.type = "didomi/javascript"; script.setAttribute('data-vendor','iab:412');
console.log('ads: '+deniedConsent.indexOf('create_ads_profile')); console.log('content: '+deniedConsent.indexOf('select_personalized_content'));
if(deniedConsent.indexOf('create_ads_profile') < 0 && deniedConsent.indexOf('select_personalized_content') < 0){ document.head.appendChild(script); console.log('load cxense!!!'); }else{ console.log('NOT load cxense!!'); } if (dataLayer[0].show_banners == 1) { // console.log('fillSlots'); setTimeout(function(){ fillSlots(); }, 1000); } if(deniedConsent.indexOf('social_media') < 0){ var y = document.getElementsByClassName("social-media-no-consent-box"); var i; for (i = 0; i < y.length; i++) { y[i].style.display = "none"; } var x_fb_post = document.getElementsByClassName("fb-post-no-consent"); while(x_fb_post.length > 0) { x_fb_post[0].className = "fb-post"; }
var x_fb_video = document.getElementsByClassName("fb-video-no-consent"); var i; while(x_fb_video.length > 0) { x_fb_video[0].className = "fb-video"; }
var x_twitter = document.getElementsByClassName("twitter-tweet-no-consent"); while(x_twitter.length > 0) { x_twitter[0].className = "twitter-tweet"; }
var xi = document.getElementsByClassName("instagram-media-no-consent"); while(xi.length > 0) { xi[0].className = "instagram-media"; }
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"; document.head.appendChild(script);
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://www.instagram.com/embed.js"; document.head.appendChild(script);
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.innerHTML = "window.instgrm.Embeds.process();"; document.head.appendChild(script);
var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/nl_NL/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v8.0";
var facebookDiv = document.createElement('script'); facebookDiv.innerHTML =`window.fbAsyncInit = function() {FB.init({ xfbml : true, version : 'v5.0' });}; `; document.head.appendChild(facebookDiv);
var my_awesome_script = document.createElement('script'); my_awesome_script.setAttribute('src','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js'); my_awesome_script.async="true"; my_awesome_script.defer="true"; document.head.appendChild(my_awesome_script);
}
if (deniedConsent.indexOf('measure_content_performance') < 0){ var script = document.createElement("script"); script.src = "https://cdn.onthe.io/io.js/lPhmgpQN1LQY"; document.head.appendChild(script); console.log('load IO Tech'); loadIo(); }else{ console.log('NOT load IO Tech'); } } } if (navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase().indexOf('cxensebot') != -1) { loadAllScripts(); }
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”
Response to the article:
The Batman is a big success: will there be a new part?