will there be a new game?

The Batman has been in theaters since last week. Now the first results are here and we are talking about the future.

Finally, there it was: the new Batman movie. This time in The Batman, we see Robert Pattinson as the superhero. The film received many favorable reviews and scored an 85% on rotten tomatoes and an 8.6 on IMDb† We’ve given The Batman a nice 8.5 ourselves and think it’s a title you should definitely see.

The Batman scores well

The Batman opening weekend is a huge success. Warner Bros. announces to have a box office of 128.5 million in the United States and a total of $248.5 million worldwide.

Thanks to this good opening, the film sets a number of records. For example, it’s the biggest movie release of the year so far, the fifth-biggest opening for a DC Comics movie, and it’s the first Warner Bros. film that exceeds 100 million in opening film after THIS in 2017.

Along with the numbers The Batman comes in a row of the fifty biggest openings in recent history. In this list, it accompanies Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Dark Knight Rises and Joker, among others.

A new game

Now that The Batman has been so well received and audiences can return to the cinema in droves, there is already talk of a new installment of the film. Lead actor Robert Pattinson says he doesn’t know anything about it yet, but it seems only a matter of time. Warner Bros. would be crazy not to continue after such a success.

Pattinson talks about working on The Batman with director Matt Reeves for variety“We had a kind of conversation about it. But it took him 5 years from concept to film. He is very focused on one project at a time. I don’t think he’s thought about the next steps yet or told me.”

It’s not just about this movie anyway. The HBO Max streaming service is working on several spin-offs. A new film must therefore take these deadlines into account, which you now also see with the various Marvel films and series on Disney+.