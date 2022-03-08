US Channel Buys SBS6’s Million Dollar Island Show

According to Talpa, several channels became interested in the format after a pitch in the United States. NBC was chosen because of “good previous experiences with The voice“, another program designed by John. It is expected that Million Dollar Island broadcast next fall.

John is happy with the deal. †Million Dollar Island is not just a next level survival program. It’s also a fascinating social experience that revolves around close friendships, incredible perseverance, and secret conspiracies. Viewers will be mesmerized by the many storylines this format offers.”

In million dollar island, which can be seen on SBS6 and Amazon Prime from next Sunday, a hundred people are gathered on a desert island where they must survive for two months. Participants will receive a bracelet worth 10,000 euros upon arrival. These gangs can win and lose candidates by playing duels and receiving them from people who have dropped out. The more bracelets a person collects, the more that person is “worth” and the more likely they are to win the most cash prizes. The program is presented by Dennis van der Geest.