Marvel Netflix series from March on Disney+ in six countries

Disney is moving all Marvel series produced for Netflix several years ago to its own service, Disney+. It is not yet known when this will happen in the Netherlands.

The series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders have recently disappeared from Netflix. Now we understand why: from March 16, these series will be broadcast on Disney+ in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. variety† Marvel’s ABC series Agents of SHIELD will also be heading in this direction.

The series have also been unavailable for some time in the Netherlands via Netflix, but it’s unclear when they will move to the Dutch version of Disney’s own streaming service. The changeover is now taking place because the rights to these series are back in the hands of Disney.

Series since 2015

Netflix has been producing its own TV series based on Marvel heroes since 2015. Disney didn’t have its own streaming service or big TV plans back then.

That changed with the introduction of Disney+ two years ago. Meanwhile, the service’s big draw is its own Star Wars and Marvel-based series.

Back Daredevil

With the return of these series, the characters arrive too. Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil in the series of the same name, made his return last year in the film Marvel Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, some of the Netflix series are more violent than what Disney+ normally offers. The app is therefore undergoing an update in the United States so that parents can better determine what their children see.