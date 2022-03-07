The 3 most-watched movies on Netflix last weekend



For many people, the weekend is a great time to relax on the sofa after a busy week at school or at work, for example on Netflix. These three films were very popular on the streaming service this weekend.The weekend (2022)

Kim Farrant |Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri, othersAmerican Beth is on vacation and is therefore visiting her best friend Kate in Croatia. Everything is perfect, until the morning when Kate seems to have disappeared without a trace. As the police begin to suspect her more and more, Beth races to find out the truth. However, each lead leads to more disturbing disappointments.

meskina (2021)

Maryam Hassouni, Nasrdin Dchar, Soundos El Ahmadi, othersLeyla, 30, has no relationship or job. She doesn’t really know what she wants. So she tries to find her own way and seek happiness on her own, despite the loud opinions and numerous attempts at matching her family. During this search, however, she gets into quite a bit of trouble.

Against the ice (2022)

Peter Flint |Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, others1909. The Dane Ejnar Mikkelsen leads an expedition to Greenland. He wants to refute the US assertion that Greenland consists of two parts. With the inexperienced Iver Iversen, he leaves the ship en route. The gentlemen find evidence that Greenland consists of one part, but face starvation and fatigue on their journey home.

