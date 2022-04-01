Will Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games? Date, location and how to watch after a two-year hiatus

The Invictus Games return this year after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic precautions. This means that the 2022 games will essentially be the Invictus 2020 games.

The games are a tournament of physical games and challenges, including wheelchair rugby running, shooting and snooker. They create a platform for veterans and wounded and injured members of the armed forces to demonstrate their skills and resilience in the face of physical challenges.

To participate in the Games, keep in mind that soldiers and women would benefit from participating in the Games for part of their recovery.

The word Invictus is derived from Latin and means “unconquered”. The title of the Games is taken from a poem of the same name by William Ernest Henley.

Read more: Birmingham Council travel questions to Russia and Dubai

When and where are the Invictus Games?

The games will run for one week from Saturday April 16 to Friday April 22, during the Easter holidays. It takes place in the Zuiderpark sports facilities in the HagueThe Netherlands.

This year’s games are sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover and will see 500 participants from 20 countries grow since their first launch. They will participate in adapted sports throughout the city of The Hague, including the Land Rover Driving Challenge.

The Games will move to Germany next year.

Is Prince Harry still playing the Invictus Games?

Prince Harry is expected to attend the games after posting a video promoting the event he appeared in. The Duke of Sussex spoke in Dutch and said: “Thank you, see you soon in The Hague”.

The Invictus Games Netherlands Twitter account also posted the video.

The tweet read: “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is preparing for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons. We look forward to a warm welcome to #LaHague.

“As we all prepare for the Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, and their friends and family. #InvictusGames”

The Prince is a key figure and sponsor in the creation of the games after a trip to the US Warrior Games in 2013. As a former member of the armed forces, Prince Harry hopes to create a platform to build toughness and strength injuried people. , wounded and sick women and men who devote themselves to the service of their country.

The event was first held in London in 2014, with over 400 participants from 13 different countries. Other competitions were held in the United States, Canada and Australia.

How can I watch the Invictus games?

It is not yet known whether there will be a live broadcast of the matches or the opening ceremony. However, you can watch the most popular games on the Invictus Games YouTube account.

There may also be a documentary series at the corporate event this year. It used to be Netflix confirmed Last year, in collaboration with Archewell Productions, the production company of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they produced a series of Invictus 2022 games featuring Oscar-winning documentaries.

Invictus Heart will focus on the human stories and the spirit of the games.

In the announcement, Prince Harry said: “Since the Invictus Games began in 2014, we have known that each participant will contribute in their own way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and determination. This series will give communities around the world a glimpse into the poignant and uplifting stories of these competitors on their way to the Netherlands next year. †

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the next journey or more proud of the Invictus community for our continued inspiration for global healing, potential human and continuous service.”