The Kardashians’ new reality series arrives April 14 on Disney+

The famous Kardashian family’s brand new reality series is coming out on Thursday, April 14, 2022 to streaming service Disney+† Kim Kardashian announced in September 2020 that the long-running series keeping up with the Kardashians would stop after no less than 14 years. The last episode aired in June 2021. Kardashian fans are happy for the arrival of the new series The Kardashians you don’t have to wait long for the sequel.

The new series “The Kardashians” will air on April 14 on Disney+

The hit series is ending after no less than 20 seasons keeping up with the Kardashians, originally on the E! seen in the United States. In the Netherlands, the series is currently here on hayu and here on viaplay to have. Several spin-offs have emerged from the original series, including Kourtney and Kim take on Miami† Flip it like DisickKylie’s life and Kourtney and Kim take on New York†

For the Kardashians, after 285 episodes spread over 14 years, it’s high time to come up with something new. In the new series The Kardashians, streaming on the Disney+ streaming service from April 14, we would see the Kardashians growing up as a family. Don’t worry about the contestants either, as it’s been reported that Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie will all be returning to the all-new show.

now it looks official. #TheKardashians premieres in 2 weeks on @huluDisney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/mz9nU58PFA — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) March 31, 2022

How many episodes will there be for this series?

How much episodes will appear in the new Kardashian series is being kept strictly secret at this time. This should be announced soon. As soon as we can say more about this, we will keep you informed via our Streamwijzer website and our social networks.

We know that from April 14 there will be a new episode of The Kardashians will appear on Disney+. Each episode will be 09:00 a.m. (Dutch time) to be uploaded.

The Kardashians (series, 2022): history and information

The family you know and love is back with an all-new series, giving everyone access to their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to bring their stories to life. From the intense pressures of running multi-billion dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of recess and dropping out of school, this series puts viewers in the fold with an honest and compelling story of love and life in the spotlight.

Title The Kardashians year 2022 Type Series Duration 1 season Language English Category reality Release date April 14, 2022 (9 a.m. Dutch time) to throw Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

