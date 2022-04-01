The confrontation between the United States and Canada, combined Shiffrin

beijing – It was an Olympic final where you can plan ahead.

For the sixth time in seven Winter Games, the United States and Canada He will play for the gold medal In women’s hockey. A game that seemed almost inevitable at the Beijing Olympics will take place Wednesday night at 11:10 p.m. EST, with live coverage from NBC.

This will be one of the most anticipated events of these games in North America.

Also on NBC Wednesday night, Michaela Shiffrin competes in the Alpine Combined.

Here are some must-sees (every hour east):

hockey

Canada has won four Olympic gold medals in women’s hockey and the United States has won the other two. Canada has 11 World Championship gold medals and the United States has nine. Nobody has one.

When the two teams met in the preliminary round of this tournament, Canada won 4-2, while the United States had a 53-27 lead on shots.

Canada outscored its opponent 54-8 in six games. The United States outclassed their opponents 28-8.

There’s also a quarter-final in men’s hockey on Wednesday: USA Network will show a game of Finland and Switzerland live at 5:05 a.m. – and Sweden vs. Canada at 8:30 a.m.

Finland and Switzerland face off for the bronze medal in women’s hockey. USA Network covers this between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing

Shiffrin still has no medal at these Olympics confirmed his plans To participate in a maximum of six possible events in the Alps. This means that the joint event and the team will come for her.

She has yet to finish ninth in her first four races.

The complex includes a downhill course and a slalom course. The throwback segment will air live on NBC primetime and slalom on the USA Network.

go for more

Marty Olsbo Royceland has won three gold medals and one bronze at the Beijing Olympics so far. She is expected to compete again for Norway in women’s biathlon.

This event will be screened on NBC in the afternoon.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands tries to win her third gold medal when she competes in the women’s 1500m in short track speed skating. It will air live on USA Network tomorrow morning, along with a primetime presentation from NBC.

to wrap up

Team USA Curling will play its final game of the qualifying round against Denmark, live on CNBC at 8 p.m. The United States, which won the gold medal four years ago, fell to 4-4 when they lost to Italy 10-4.

“If some games go in the right direction, we can only win our last game and see what happens,” said John Schuster.

The Americans face Japan on CNBC at 5 p.m.

Also pay attention

China’s Elaine Gu, one of the stars of these Olympics, is taking part in the Freestyle Babe Half qualifiers. NBC will broadcast the event live during prime time, and USA Network is also planning live coverage of it. …USA Network will broadcast the men’s and women’s sprint finals live early in the morning. It is broadcast in the afternoon by NBC. … USA Network will cover live coverage of the men’s 5,000m short relay race in the morning, with NBC in prime time. …the men’s figure skating final airs on NBC in prime time.

