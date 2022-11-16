Who were Amsterdam’s top athletes in 2022?

Athletic

Felice Alberts

The 22-year-old hockey players had a great year. Albers won the Euro Hockey League with AH&BC’s Amsterdam ladies and two months later the World Cup of Hockey with a decisive goal in the final. After that, Albers was named the best player in the world by the International Hockey Federation.

Caroline Florin

The rower is not only a member of the Amsterdam club Nereus, she achieved unique results in 2022. She was the first Dutch rower to win gold at the European Championships and World Rowing Championships in skiff.

Kira Toussaint

No Dutchman swims better on the backstroke than Kira Toussaint, who decided to train again in the United States last year. During the European Championships, they swim towards a bronze medal in the 100 meters backstroke. She closed the European Championships with a gold medal in the mixed 4×100 meter medley relay.

Jock

Arno Kamminga

What goes for Toussaint in the backstroke goes for Kamminga in the breaststroke. The 27-year-old swimmer won a silver and a bronze in the 100 meters and 4×100 meters mixed relay at the World Long Track Championships this year. At the European Long Track Championships, he won gold in the 4×100 meter mixed medley.

Melvin Twellar

Another man who set a new standard. This year he switched to single sculls and immediately took World Cup silver. There was even gold at the European Championship. Especially the performance at the World Cup surprised many, Twellaar was the second Dutchman to achieve this.

Jurrien Bois

At 21, Timber has already experienced everything at Ajax. He is part of Louis van Gaal’s World Cup squad and was already named Amsterdam’s biggest talent last year. With Ajax, he became national champion and reached the last sixteen European clubs in the Champions League.

Sport Team



AH&BC

Amsterdam hockey players have won the biggest European tournament. In the final against Den Bosch, the shots on goal had to decide. It was the first time that the Amsterdam team won this tournament.

Women’s Doubles

Tireless and imperturbable. Roos de Jong and Laila Youssifou of Amsterdam won a silver medal in the double sculls at the European Championships and the World Championships. At both tournaments, they were also part of the women’s eight, which won bronze and silver.

Ajax

The 2021/2022 season was the last season managed by Erik ten Hag. Once again, he managed to clinch the domestic title with Ajax, for the 36th time in the club’s history.

Coach



Eelco Meenhorst

The national coach from Amsterdam has achieved incredible results with the Dutch rowing team. After a difficult time, he was ultimately responsible for rowing’s historic success. Under his leadership, his team won a total of nine European Championships and ten World Cup medals.

Guido Bonsen

Bonsen is an acclaimed coach due to his commitment to the Para Atletiek team, a group of enthusiastic athletes who spend their days in the Olympic Stadium. Fleur Jong broke her world record in the 100 meter sprint and became the Dutch champion in the long jump at NK “regular”. In addition, Bonsen accompanied the able-bodied athlete Elvis Afrifa in the 4×100 meters relay team of the European and World Championships.

Marc Faber

The national coach of the Dutch swimming team, including Arno Kamminga. Faber guided the Amsterdam swimmers of TeamNL to eleven European Championships and four World Cup medals. It has been regarded as an institute in the field of swimming for years.

Talent

Iman de Jong

At 21, De Jong is making his latest breakthrough. De Jong opened the 4x200m freestyle relay at the European Championships, where the Netherlands won the gold medal as underdogs.

Femke Paulis

Just like De Jong, Paul is also 21 years old. As a member of the Amsterdam Nereus team, she won gold at the Under-23 World Cup in double fours. The favorite Romanians could only watch.

Kenneth Taylor

Taylor has been at Ajax for twelve years and has no plans to leave at the moment. Last year he made his final breakthrough and made his debut for the Dutch national team. It is a fixed value at Ajax, it remains to be seen whether this will also be the case at the World Cup with Orange.

