Europe-America golf duel for the Solheim Cup in 2026 in the Netherlands
The Solheim Cup will come to the Netherlands in September 2026. It is the biggest international event in golf for women and the equivalent of the Ryder Cup for men. In the tournament, the top twelve golfers from Europe compete against the top twelve players from the United States in a three-day event.
The Dutch Golf Federation has designated Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt in Brabant as the golf course where the tournament will take place in four years. The Dutch Open has also been held on this course in recent years.
Since 1990, the United States has won the Solheim Cup ten times and Europe seven times. The last time the tournament took place was in 2021 in American Toledo (Ohio). The European team won. The event was seen in 700 million salons in 239 different countries.
The tournament is held alternately in Europe and the United States every two years. In 2023, the tournament will be played in Andalusia (Spain). After that, the Solheim Cup will move to even years and in 2024 the American Gainesville (Virginia) will be the host venue.
Two Dutch golfers participated in the Solheim Cup. Christel Boeljon was the first in 2011 in the Irish Killeen Castle. With her singles victory, she made an important contribution to the European final victory of 15-13. In 2019, Anne van Dam was part of the European team in Gleneagles, Scotland, which beat America 14.5-13.5.
“How cool and unique that it’s happening in the Netherlands with hopefully Anne van Dam or Dewi Weber in the European team,” says a delighted director Jeroen Stevens of NGF, with gender equality and sustainability of paramount importance. expects 100,000 spectators from more than thirty countries.
Winning the Solheim Cup is part of the NGF’s ambitions to attract more women to golf. “Around 32% of Dutch golfers are female and around 30% of golfers are between the ages of 25 and 50. The aim is to increase both of these percentages to 40% by 2030,” says Stevens. “With the organization of the Solheim Cup, the NGF hopes to stimulate a better balance in diversity, age and gender distribution in golf and improve the image with non-golfers.”
