“The World Cup should never have taken place in Qatar”

“In my documentary series In the shadow of the World Cup you can see it would have been a good decision not to host the World Cup in Qatar. If the hold was to be taken out of a tournament, it was this world championship.

There are many different reasons for this. It all started with the corruption of all these FIFA officials, and it’s also strange that the tournament was moved to winter because it’s 50 degrees in Qatar in summer. On top of that, there are the huge human rights abuses and violations surrounding the construction of stadiums.

The fact that he continues shows that there is something fundamentally wrong with football and that it is all about the money. Human rights and human lives are apparently not as important as sports enjoyment. If a number of the poorest people die during this whole process, we don’t seem to care too much. Should there be a fund to compensate the relatives of these people? No, of course not, says FIFA. It’s just very painful, especially for someone who loves football.

I haven’t even mentioned the people and workers in Qatar who are underpaid, who live poorly or who were kicked out to make way for the tournament. It is also absurd that the tournament is climate neutral, as claimed by the organization.

“What else do you need as KNVB to say: guys, we are not taking part in this? If ever you could have made a strong statement, it’s now. Some people argue that sports and politics are separate, but the two go together. Regimes abuse sport to reinforce their legitimacy.

Remember that the Netherlands and Qatar also play against each other, the Emir of Qatar expects the King to sit next to him. The Netherlands is sending a government delegation to Qatar, and even the king may well follow them. What kind of signal are you sending to Qatar and other countries that don’t consider human rights to be of paramount importance? In fact, we shouldn’t be sending a big shot but a trainee to the tournament.

I don’t think we should expect big statements from Orange players. The KNVB firmly controls and does the same thing as Qatar: checks exactly where filming is allowed and which journalists are welcome. As a journalist not involved in sports, I am censored by the KNVB. I’m not allowed to talk to players and I’m not welcome at press conferences. I was only able to speak to the national coach because he rolled down his car window for me. The KNVB are terrified of Qatar and so far don’t want anyone to speak. I hope that during the tournament it will prove that I am wrong.