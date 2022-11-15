DP World Tour and LPGA Season Finals • Golf.nl

17 – 20 DP World Tour, DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. Prize money: $10,000,000 ranking

17 – 20 LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida. Prize money: $7,000,000 ranking

17 – 20 PGA Tour, The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia. Prize money: $8,100,000 ranking

11 – 16 Q School DP World Tour, Final Stage, Infinitum, Tarragona, Spain. ranking

Want to stay up to date with all the latest golf news? follow us on Twitter for updates throughout the week!

Change your setting and accept marketing cookies to view this content.

17 – 20 DP World Tour, DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. Prize money: $10,000,000

Will it be a first for Ryan Fox or Matt Fitzpatrick, or a fourth for Rory McIlroy? Or a golfer from a longer distance coming and going for a photo with the Harry Vardon trophy? These are some of the big questions when the DP World Tour traditionally closes the season in Dubai this week. Europe’s top 50 players of the year have earned a place in the season finale, which is also the most lucrative of the Rolex Series tournaments with a total prize pool of $10 million. Almost all of the top 10 still have a chance of claiming the overall victory, the rest will no doubt appear starving initially due to the $3 million top prize.

Rory the man to beat

McIlroy is a man to beat in many ways on the Earth Course designed by his (not so) great friend Greg Norman. Firstly because he has been in charge of the DP World Tour Rankings since The Open in July, but also above all because he has already been the best in the final at Jumeirah twice. The world number 1 from Northern Ireland has already ‘topped’ the European annual rankings three times and currently holds the FedExCup as the best golfer on the PGA Tour.

Change your setting and accept marketing cookies to view this content.

Fox and ‘Fitzy’

Rory’s main competitor is from New Zealand and is currently one of the best players in golf. Fox came very close to McIlroy in South Africa on Sunday, but should have won the Nedbank Golf Challenge to go to Dubai as number 1. The Kiwi has won twice this year, came second four times and finished in the top 10 four more times. Feel free to call Fox this season’s pioneer on the DP World Tour, as the other two favorites have mostly played their tournaments in America. Just like Fitzpatrick, winner of the US Open. The Harry Vardon Trophy is still missing from his cabinet, although ‘Fitzy’ has already won this Tour Championship twice. The world number 10 needs something very handsome to close the gap and that applies even more to men like Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry.

Television: Ziggo Sport Golf: Thursday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

ranking

Change your setting and accept marketing cookies to view this content.

17 – 20 LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida. Prize money: $7,000,000

Also on the LPGA, it’s time for the big highlight of the golf year! Across 31 tournaments, the world’s best players racked up points for the annual rankings, and the top 60 (slightly stretched to 63) earned a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship. The winner will receive no less than $2 million on Sunday. It is the biggest cash prize in women’s golf, and also greater than or equal to two-thirds of the LPGA prize pool. There is still a discussion about this, because the prize money in medium tournaments has barely increased in recent years, unlike the big prizes. Many say the lowest-ranked women on the Tour don’t get enough of it and sometimes can’t or barely make ends meet. There are already rumors of some sort of minimum wage, as introduced by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, or to pay winners a few percent less.

Top of the whole world

In the end, everyone up to 63rd place in the Race to CME Globe “season standings” received an invite. Jessica Korda (back injury), Linn Grant (vaccination status) and Inbee Park (hasn’t played since August) can’t make it, leaving former winner Ariya Jutanugarn to take the last spot on the court. Plus, they’re all here: brand-new world number 1 Nelly Korda, two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, already dethroned after two weeks, annual ranking leader Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, you name it.

Change your setting and accept marketing cookies to view this content.

Weber is disappointed by a “stupid” mistake

Dewi Weber could hit himself on the head last Sunday. In Florida, she was -3 two holes to go, probably enough for a top-100 spot and retaining the right to play. On the track, however, it wasn’t so clear. “It was a bit of a gamble where everyone was,” she said after her game. “I’m sorry, but I’m a little pissed at myself. I think I had my card at 17 but I didn’t know. I thought I had to go even lower and then I made a mistake which ended in a double bogey. I really don’t want to go back to Alabama for two weeks, but that’s part of it.” So Weber finished 101st in the standings, and unless someone else steps down, a corridor to the Q series awaits him. .

ranking

17 – 20 PGA Tour, The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia. Prize money: $8,100,000

While the other major tours are busy wrapping up their seasons, the new PGA Tour has already been underway for two months. For many, the RSM Classic is the last stop of the year, because after Thanksgiving we only have Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge and the QBE Shootout, two unofficial tournaments that don’t count towards the FedExCup. For toppers not going to Dubai, Sea Island, unfortunately for local host Davis Love III, does not appear as the desired alternative either.

Two in a row for Finau?

In the field, we still have six former winners and eight great champions. Tony Finau, last week’s winner in Houston, is the highest-ranked player, ahead of 50 other top-50 players like Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, Tom Hoge and Seamus Power. Again, the defending champion happens to have moved to LIV and is therefore unable to defend his title, namely Talor Gooch.

Television: Discovery+/GolfTV: Thurs and Fri 3.30pm-10pm, Sat and Sun 7pm-10pm

ranking

Change your setting and accept marketing cookies to view this content.

Holes, dunks and more Snapshots of the week @HouOpenGolf pic.twitter.com/Egwc1oKkMB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 14, 2022

11 – 16 Q School DP World Tour, Final Stage, Infinitum, Tarragona, Spain.

After four days and 72 of 108 holes, Dario Antonisse and Lars van Meijel failed to advance to the Q School finals. On the Costa Daurada, Antonisse started fantastically on Friday with a 65 (-6) for the lead, but that also proved to be the case. With later scores of 79-71-73, Dario, winner of the Pro Golf Tour earlier this year, finished +2 and outside the top 100. Unfortunately, his missed cut also meant he missed a good card for the Challenge Tour. Van Meijel managed to survive the one-shot selection and couldn’t improve his status. We will normally see him again next year at the second European level and the number of compatriots on the DP World Tour remains at four: Joost Luiten, Wil Besseling, Darius van Driel and Daan Huizing.

Wood & Siem

As this column is published, Infinitum in Tarragona is still in full swing. Well-known touring names such as Marcel Siem, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Renato Paratore and Chris Wood are still fighting hard. The first 25 deserve a prestigious card for the DP World Tour on Wednesday and we know that it is always very exciting at the end of Q School.

ranking