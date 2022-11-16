Tennis player Rublev defeats compatriot Medvedev in the ATP Finals
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev defeated his compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the group stage of the ATP Finals. In Turin it became 6-7 (7) 6-3 7-6 (7) for the world number 7 after more than 2h30 of play.
In the first set, Rublev took a 5-3 lead, but Medvedev still managed to pull off a tie-break. Medvedev fell behind again and at 6-2 Rublev had four set points. However, Medvedev fought back, clearing no less than seven set points and still winning the set. In the second set, Rublev did not let his compatriot, who is two places higher in the standings, come back.
The third set was tied and another tiebreak had to be the deciding factor. Rublev scored on his fifth match point, which finished it off with a forehand and lay down on the court in joy.
Also in the red group of the ATP Finals are Serbian Novak Djokovic and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. They will meet on Monday.
The green group includes Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Norwegian Casper Ruud, Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime and American Taylor Fritz. Nadal lost his first group game against Fritz on Sunday and Ruud beat Auger-Aliassime.
The year-end tournament of the eight best players of 2022 lasts one week. Last year the tournament was won by Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who suffered a serious ankle injury at Roland Garros this spring and has not played since.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”