Tennis player Rublev defeats compatriot Medvedev in the ATP Finals

In the first set, Rublev took a 5-3 lead, but Medvedev still managed to pull off a tie-break. Medvedev fell behind again and at 6-2 Rublev had four set points. However, Medvedev fought back, clearing no less than seven set points and still winning the set. In the second set, Rublev did not let his compatriot, who is two places higher in the standings, come back.