A young fur seal invades a New Zealand house and traumatizes a domestic cat | Outstanding

A young fur seal broke into a home in New Zealand on Wednesday morning. The animal entered the house through the cat flap and then crawled around the house for a few hours. The house cat had none of it and is still recovering from its fright.

Coincidentally, a marine biologist lives in the house, but he was not home at the time of the break-in. His wife and children were the morning of the burglary, says Phil Ross The Guardian.

The family lives about 150 meters from the beach in the village of Mount Maunganui. Ross’s wife, Jenn, heard something barking as she went out for a morning exercise, but thought of a dog somewhere nearby.

When she returned an hour later, she found “a cute young fur seal” in the hallway. The animal reacted slightly surprised and jumped into the guest room. The fur seal quickly felt comfortable and lay down on the couch for a while. A conservationist who was called eventually returned the animal to the sea.

Kat no longer dares to come down

Ross thinks the fur seal, which was given the name Oscar, crawled through the cat flap after the cat Coco. Coco probably tried to defend her territory, but Oscar was unimpressed.

Coco had seen enough and fled to the neighbors. When she returned, she was still suspicious. The cat refused to come down from the top floor because he was “obviously a bit traumatised”, Ross told the British newspaper.

The fur seal population in New Zealand has recovered in recent years. Animals are increasingly returning to their former habitats. As cute as they often look, fur seals can lash out when they feel threatened.

Correction: In an earlier version of this article, we wrote that Oscar is a sigil. It’s not correct. The animal is a fur seal (also known as a sea bear). Fur seals are closer to sea lions than to seals.

