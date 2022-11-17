Top cricket at VCC in front of 2,000 spectators

August 8, 2022, 11:25 p.m.

Voorburg – The Netherlands’ two Twenty20 games against top country New Zealand at Sportpark Westvliet in Voorburg have become a big success.

The matches, which were broadcast live on TV in several countries and watched by millions, were lost to the Dutch but were well attended and earned Bas de Leede international recognition as a ‘local hero’. for two excellent runs.

On Thursday, the Netherlands managed to limit New Zealand to just 148 points thanks to a brilliant line-up, which was a major achievement. Unfortunately, the Netherlands (132) failed to chase that total. Bas de Leede (#66) was solely responsible for half of the Dutch final score.

On Friday there were even more people than the day before; more than 1,000 paying spectators. This time the Netherlands beat first. Despite a good start, the Netherlands could not accelerate in the slots. The grand total was 147 races. Once again Bas de Leede emerged as the top scorer, now with 53 not eliminated.

The New Zealand players were now used to the Dutch pitch and quickly adapted to the circumstances. World’s best players Daryll Mitchell and Mitchell Santner remained undefeated with 51 and 77 points.

VCC looks back on two fantastic days of cricket, with a total attendance of around 2,000. For example, good publicity has been given to the sport of cricket, which is still relatively unknown in the Netherlands and could well be “boosted”.

Alderwoman Astrid van Eekelen also came to watch the cricket matches. “Very good atmosphere at VoorburgCC. Enjoy an exciting international match between the Netherlands and New Zealand under the sun. Top cricket at Sportpark Westvliet #proud,” she tweeted on Friday.