Moroccan national coach takes Hakim Ziyech to the World Cup, Mazraoui and Amrabat are also selected

Hakim Ziyech during the Moroccan national team’s exhibition match against Chile at the end of September in Barcelona. Image NurPhoto via Getty Images

Since Regragui took over, Ziyech has found favor with the Morocco national team. Ziyech came into conflict with former national coach Vahid Halilhodzic so he didn’t play for his country for a long time. Now he’s here, just like the 2018 World Cup, and all eyes are on him.



Former Ajax player Mazraoui and former Feyeno player Amrabat have also been told they can travel to Qatar. Morocco will play in Group F against Croatia, Belgium and Canada. Morocco will face Croatia on November 23, Belgium on November 27 and Canada on December 1.

UNITED STATES



The national coach of the US national soccer team has not selected FC Groningen’s top scorer Ricardo Pepi for the World Cup. The 19-year-old striker scored three goals for ‘Team USA’ in the World Cup qualifiers, but national coach Gregg Berhalter prefers Norwich City player Josh Sargent.

“I had a very difficult conversation with Ricardo,” said Berhalter, who played in the Netherlands for PEC Zwolle, Sparta and SC Cambuur. “It’s always difficult when a boy helps you at the World Cup with his goals, but is not part of the group.”

With England and Wales, the United States will meet two countries at the World Cup in Group B, many of which play in the English league. Iran is the third adversary. “The Netherlands have a great competition, but it is not played out as physically as in the world championship,” explains Berhalter.

With ex-Ajacie Sergiño Dest and midfielder Luca de la Torre (ex-Heracles), two players are in the American selection with a past in the first division. Other well-known names in the squad are Weston McKennie (Juventus), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

Cameroon



Former Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has been included in Cameroon’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. National coach Rigobert Song announced on Wednesday that the current Inter goalkeeper belongs to the 26-man squad.

Former Ajax player Andre Onana is part of Cameroon’s World Cup squad. Image Mohamed Abd El Ghany/REUTERS

Vincent Aboubakar is the captain of the country. He also played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. Cameroon will play the group stage in Qatar against Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil, one of the big favourites.

Croatia



Luka Modric will start his fourth world championship with Croatia in two weeks. The 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder is the captain of the squad presented by national coach Zlatko Dalic on Wednesday.

Modric was also present in 2006, 2014 and 2018. In 2010, Croatia were absent from the World Cup. In 2018, the Croatians lost 4-2 to France in the World Cup final. Croatia will play in the group with Belgium, Morocco and Canada at the World Cup.