These seven rookies go into action at FP1 in Abu Dhabi

Thursday, November 17, 2022 5:54 PM – Last update: 5:56 PM

It will be loaded with rookies during the first free practice session in Abu Dhabi on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. Dutch time. During the last VT1 of the season, no less than eight replacement drivers will be in action, including seven rookies.

First explain the situation. Each team is required to change the two regular drivers once for a rookie during the first free practice session of a race weekend. It’s about giving young riders the chance to show off and gain experience in the sport. Nyck de Vries has already completed four free practice sessions this year: williams (Spain VT1), mercedes (France VT1) and Aston Martin (Italy VT1). A fourth has been added in Mexico, on behalf of Mercedes. In Mexico and the United States it was already busy with rookies during FP1 anyway, but in Abu Dhabi it is even more so.

For Max Verstappen It is finally the moment when he must give way to a rookie. Contrary to Sergio Perez (Juri Vips was his replacement) Earlier this year he does it to Liam Lawson, who gets his first chance in the Red Bull car and was previously also in the AlphaTauri. So many minutes for Lawson, but the seat for 2023 at AlphaTauri went to Nyck de Vries. Also carlos sainz gives way this weekend during VT1. Robert Shwartzman, who previously Charles Leclerc replaced, is authorized for his second session in a Ferrari go. However, it doesn’t stop there.

Other recruits

Many eyes will be on Logan Sargeant, still looking for his super license. If he finishes FP1 and gets plenty of mileage, things look good for the American who is heading to his 2023 seat alongside Alexander Alban. Chances are Sargeant will be the start Nicholas Latifi replaces during TV1. Additionally, reserve driver Felipe Drugovic, Formula 2 champion, Spear Stroll replaced during FP1 in Abu Dhabi and Jack Doohan will do the same for Alpine Fernando Alonso. Piettro Fittipaldi (replaces mike schumacher during VT1) and Patricio O’Ward (replaces Lando Norris during VT1 in Abu Dhabi) are also allowed to do miles. Finally, the exception: Robert Kubica. The reserve driver is no longer a rookie, but he will play for Zhou Guanyu in FP1.

Insight

Liam Lawson for Max Verstappen



Logan Sargeant for Nicholas Latifi (?)



Robert Shwartzman for Carlos Sainz



Patricio O’Ward for Lando Norris



Felipe Drugovitch for Lance Stroll



Pietro Fittipaldi for Mick Schumacher



Jack Doohan for Fernando Alonso



Robert Kubica (not a rookie) for Zhou Guanyu,

