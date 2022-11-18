Rugby player Conway, who had his finger amputated for the All Blacks, has died

OUR Sports• Friday, May 27, 2022, 1:27 p.m.

“Take it out then,” 24-year-old Richard Conway told doctors in 1960 about his middle finger. Shortly before this decision, the rugby player made his debut for the New Zealand national team, the All Blacks. But a persistent injury to this finger bothers.

When young Conway learns that if he keeps playing rugby his middle finger is bound to break, causing him to miss a tour of South Africa, there’s only one thing to do: pull that finger out.

Conway died Wednesday at the age of 87 in his hometown of Whakatane in New Zealand.

With nine fingers, Conway was there in South Africa, but sportingly he did not give up much to the rugby player in the years that followed. Conway was not selected for the All Blacks for five years. He plays a few more international matches, but then that stops for Conway – a carpenter in everyday life.

