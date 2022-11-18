Orange against the other countries of the World Cup: unknown Senegal, formidable Portugal
The Dutch national team has never played against Senegal and hosts Qatar, who will be the third opponents in Group A on November 29.
Twice against Ecuador
The Orange team has already played twice against Ecuador, the second opponent on November 25: in 2006 the Netherlands won 1-0, in 2014 the exhibition match ended in 1- 1.
Against thirteen countries participating in the World Cup, the Netherlands managed to win half of the matches or more. The Dutch national team has only met many of these countries a few times. Except Wales: the ten matches against this country were won by the Netherlands.
Wales and the United States
If Orange qualify for the round of 16, they will meet a Group B country: England, Iran, the United States or Wales.
Based on historical data, the chances against Iran and Wales would be the greatest, Orange have won all international matches against these countries. The Dutch national team has won four of the five encounters against the United States.
‘Gegner Anxiety’ Portugal
If national coach Louis van Gaal’s side progress in the tournament, they can meet Portugal. This country appears as a formidable adversary of the past, of which the Netherlands proportionally lost the most matches.
The Dutch national team only managed to win in two of the fourteen matches. The Portuguese have won eight times.
