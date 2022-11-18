Orange against the other countries of the World Cup: unknown Senegal, formidable Portugal

The Dutch national team has never played against Senegal and hosts Qatar, who will be the third opponents in Group A on November 29.

Twice against Ecuador

The Orange team has already played twice against Ecuador, the second opponent on November 25: in 2006 the Netherlands won 1-0, in 2014 the exhibition match ended in 1- 1.

Against thirteen countries participating in the World Cup, the Netherlands managed to win half of the matches or more. The Dutch national team has only met many of these countries a few times. Except Wales: the ten matches against this country were won by the Netherlands.