Which Spider-Man has won the most? From Maguire to Holland

Spider Man: No Coming Home is now the sixth highest-grossing film in history. In the United States, the superhero film is about to Avatar to catch up as for the box office. But while Tom Holland makes the most money of any Spider-Man, he’s not the highest-earning Spider-Man.

We dive into the salaries of Tom Holland and his two predecessors Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire. How much did these three superheroes receive for their portrayal of the same character?

Who made the most money as Peter Parker?

We share the salaries of all films and the total score of each actor. It’s who ends up with the most money at the bottom of the line.

Tom Holland’s salary

Earlier we already looked at exactly how much Tom Holland actually earned with his interpretation of the friendly neighborhood Super hero. For the first movie Spider-Man: Homecoming the actor received a base salary of 440,000 euros. It is estimated that he could eventually add 1.3 million through bonuses.

According to The sun Tom Holland earned a lot more for the second film. Spider-Man: Far From Home earned him a total of 3.5 million euros. Rumor has it that he Spider Man: No Coming Home brings home a whopping 8.8 million.

Overall score: 13.6 million euros for three films† Not a bad Tom Holland. But let’s see what his two predecessors Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire got for their Spider-Man careers.

Andrew Garfield salary

Like Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield received around $440,000 base salary when he first took on the role of Spider-Man.

For The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Andrew Garfield also got a raise, but not as big as Tom Holland’s. He doubled his salary to 880,000 euros. Indeed, he would again double his salary for film three, to around 1.7 million euros. Corn The Amazing Spider-Man 3 never saw the light of day, due to the disappointing results of the first two films.

Total score for two films: more than 1.3 million euros† In the intro, we already revealed that Tom Holland isn’t the highest earning Spider-Man. Only one candidate remains: Toby Maguire.

Toby Maguire salary

Toby Maguire gained far more from the first film than his two successors. He received a salary of 3.5 million euros for this.

For movies two and three, he got a raise, and not just a little. With Spider-Man 2, he pocketed no less than 15 million euros, to which are added 5% of the film’s receipts.

Also for Spider-Man 3, Toby Maguire received an impressive salary of 13 million euros. This is indeed less than with film two, but instead of 5%, he traded 7.5% of the proceeds from this film. So the total score is not exactly known, but with only his base salary he arrives at: €31.5 million†

Extra pay in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Note: The following section of the article contains spoilers for the latest Spider Man: No Coming Home† Not seen yet? Then click on the item.

anyone who Spider Man: No Coming Home saw, be aware that the above totals of Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire are in fact not complete.

How much did the previous two Spider-Man actually pay to return as superheroes? The two gentlemen received 1 million dollars, converted around 880,000 euros. Not bad for grab and bite 30 mins screen time†

