In required countries outside of North America (and the Netherlands), filming the game Unexplored by director Ruben Fleischer is already visible. The expensive adventure movie with big roles for Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg so it drags like the necessary millions.

In fifteen countries, Unexplored raised approximately $21.5 million. Variety reports this. In the UK a tidy $6.4m was raised and there were also millions of scores in countries like Spain, Russia and Ukraine. In the Middle East, the film scored strongly with a total of $4.0 million.

Better than recent Marvel movies

Variety analysts compared the scores of other pandemic-era box office hits. Unexplored currently doing twelve percent better than Eternalseighteen percent better than Black Widow and 21% better than Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings†

The $120 million action flick will be released this week in countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Mexico.

The reception of Unexplored has been somewhat mixed so far with a score of fifty percent on Rotten Tomatoes. A lot could change in the next few days.

The film will also be released in Belgium this week. Debut in the Netherlands Unexplored March 17 only. Logic? Not really.

