Watch Europe & Conference League 2022 online: that’s how it is!

The UEFA football glasses that Europa League † conference league are called have started again. The only Dutch team taking part in the group stage is Ajax. In this article, you will find out how you can watch the matches of the Watch Europe & Conference League 2022 online can with a direct with commentary in Dutch or English or can watch it later after the TV broadcast.

Meanwhile, fewer and fewer subscribers actually buy TV, as it becomes more common every day to watch your favorite shows online. One provider guarantees that there is a good online viewing environment, the other has it less high in the list of focal points.

The NLZIET streaming service is a collaboration of the main Dutch channel groups RTL, NPO and Talpa TV, allowing you to watch all kinds of TV channels online. You can try it for free for a month. It’s just long enough to watch a lot of cool matches. When they air on TV at Veronica, you can watch them.

Options 1 & 2: when the match will be broadcast on TV

ENSEE: With the NLZIET streaming service, the Europa & Conference League 2021/2022 can be viewed live online and can even be viewed up to 7 days back. Go directly to Europe League & Conference 2021/2022 on NLZIET. you can now one month free see.

2. Ziggo GO: On Ziggo’s online viewing platform, you can also watch the Europa & Conference League 2021/2022 matches live. To see the Europe League & Conference 2021/2022 on Ziggo GO.

The competition will not be shown on major international movie and series streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video.

Option 3: When the game is not shown on TV

3. Paramount+: This American streaming service broadcasts all the matches of the Europa & Conference League. The cost is $4.99 per month, but you can watch for free for 7 days. You need a good VPN for this:

Go to Surfshark (or another provider) and get a good VPN for only €2 per month Set your location in the United States via the app Go directly to Europa League at Paramount+ Where conference league at Paramount+ and start watching!

Watch the Europa & Conference League 2021/2022 from abroad with a VPN

Is the match shown on Dutch TV, but do you live or are you abroad? Fortunately, you can still watch the Europa & Conference League matches of 2021/2022. The step-by-step plan then works as when there is no Dutch TV broadcast of the match. You need a VPN (short for virtual private network) for this, translated as virtual private network.

It is a kind of program that you install on your computer which ensures that the data is encrypted. This ensures your online privacy and data security and may send a different location signal from your device than the actual location where you are. Get a good VPN (read explanations and tips here) and start streaming the Europa & Conference League 2021/2022 directly from where you are.

Go to Surfshark (or another provider) and get a good VPN for only €2 per month Set your location in the Netherlands via the app Go directly to Europe League & Conference 2021/2022 at NLZIET and start watching!

What time do TV and internet broadcasts start?

A selection of 2021/2022 Europa League matches will be broadcast on the Veronica TV channel. In the group stage it is always at 6:45 p.m. or at or at 9:00 p.m. Dutch time. On which channel of your TV this channel can be found, you can see in the channel overview of the providers below.

Dutch football teams in Europa & Conference League 2021/2022

Dutch football teams playing in Europe are Ajax (Champions League), PSV (Europa League) and Feyenoord† A-Z and Speed (Conference League). Ajax are in a group with Sporting Portugal, Besiktas and Borussia Dortmund. PSV plays against Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz and AS Monaco. Feyenoord will face Maccabi Haifa, Slavia Prague and Union Berlin, while AZ will face Randers, Jablonec and CFR Cluj. Finally, Vitessa plays against NS Mura, Stade Rennes and Tottenham Hotspur.