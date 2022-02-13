Is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to Disney Plus?

Will the movie appear Spider Man: No Coming Home on Disney+? MCU fans have grown accustomed to Marvel movies appearing on the streamer after a theatrical release. Unlike typical MCU movie releases, the film has no place on Disney Plus, so where Spider Man: No Coming Home can you watch it online?

Unlike other MCU characters, Spider-Man’s movie rights belong to Sony, which was sold to them by Marvel. Tom Holland’s presence in the MCU is only possible thanks to an agreement between the two parties, making the Spider-Man films essentially co-productions between Marvel Studios and Sony. And because Sony is handling distribution, the web browser won’t be featured on Disney Plus. For example, you can also see Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 (2012 & 2014) not on Disney Plus, but on Home Pathé† In the United States, the film will air on Starz. The exact date has yet to be determined, but it will be within the next 6 months, according to the service’s CEO.

Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus?

For the very first time in Spider-Man movie history, our friendly superhero has been exposed and can no longer separate his normal life from his dangerous superhero life. When he turns to Doctor Strange for help, the stakes are higher than ever. It forces him to come to terms with what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider Man: No Coming Home sees the return of Tom Holland as the beloved wallcrawler, who will now be joined by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. They are expected to team up with Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. Like Wanda Vision must No coming home join Sam Raimi events Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness†

The third part in the Spider Man MCU series also sees the return of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune) as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei (The King of Staten Island) as Aunt May, Tony Revolori (The French Dispatch) as Flash and Hannibal Buress (labellisten)) as Coach Wilson. Jon Favreau will also return as Harold “Happy” Hogan.

