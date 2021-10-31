Where does Halloween come from? | children’s week

Especially in Great Britain and Ireland, Halloween has a long tradition. For the Celts who lived there around the year 0, the new year began on November 1. And it wasn’t necessarily a party …

The Celts believed that on New Year’s Eve the door to hell opened a little. This allowed the good spirits to emerge, but also the bad ones. To drive away these evil spirits, people dressed in the scariest way possible. With horrible masks, they put all the ghosts to flight.

Via America …

Later, fewer and fewer people believed that ghosts were coming to visit Earth on October 31. But the creepy dressing habit stuck. In fact, it has spread. When many Irish people moved to the United States in the 1800s, they took Halloween with them. As a result, the party also became a hit in America. It appears more and more often in American series, films and games.

… In the Nederlands