Colin Kaepernick compares NFL tactics to slavery in Netflix Special

Colin Kaepernick likens the NFL draft process to the slave auction in his new Netflix special – with black “athletes” in chains and white “owners” beating them.

The former NFL player uses this analogy in his drama series’Coleen in black and white“To reflect the design process and the training camp of the competition.

“What they don’t want you to understand is that there is a power dynamic being created,” said Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

“Before you get on the pitch, the teams push you, push you and check you for any flaws that could affect your performance. No respect for limits. More dignity.

Next, the Netflix special goes to a group of black actors playing NFL prospects who have become slaves at an auction with strings attached. On the spot, owners of white slaves bid and beat the men.

” Look here ! Let’s go! who wants that? cried the auctioneer.

Critics took issue with the social media comparison of slavery.

“How dare @ Kaepernick7 compare the evil of so many of our ancestors to a bunch of millionaires who chose to play the game,” wrote Republican Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, a former NFL player. on Twitter.

Radio host Clay Travis He added, “Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL kit, which offers players of all races a voluntary chance to become millionaires, to slavery.

“Anyone who still stands up for these idiots doesn’t have a working brain.”

The NFL is combined each year to assess draft opportunities. Thanks to Netflix

Netflix released the limited series on Friday, describing the special as a record of Kapernick’s “formal years of navigating race, class and culture while striving for greatness.”

Kaepernick sparked controversy in 2016 by On your knees during the national anthem At the Games to protest police brutality and racism in the United States. He left the NFL the same year and hasn’t signed with any team since.