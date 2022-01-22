Where can you watch “Succession” series online in 2022?

Many series fans wonder how you Watch Succession Online can. The popular drama series of 2018 has already won 9 Primetime Emmys and is ranked the 59th best series of all time in the International Film Database with an average of 8.8 out of 10. We previously announced that many of the flagship titles of HBO had disappeared from Ziggo Movies & Series, including Succession S1-2, Euphoria, The Sopranos, Chernobyl, Thread, Westworld in game of thrones. In this article, we indicate if episodes of this series can be viewed on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Videoland, HBO Max, Disney+ or if streaming on another video-on-demand platform is possible at time of writing.

Where can you watch Succession 2018 online?

Since the removal of the first two seasons of Succession from the Ziggo Movies & Series lineup, the search has been on to continue watching the series. In the table below you will find what the current possibilities are and below we explain Option 1, Option 2 in variant 3 Further away.

▶️ HBO Max With this streaming service, you can enjoy this series as soon as it launches in 2022. Access more information. 👇 ❌ Ziggo Movies & Series Since December 31, 2021, season 1 and 2 of Succession unfortunately no longer available on Ziggo Movies & Series. As of this writing, you can still see the third season. ⛔️Netflix Unfortunately, you cannot watch this series on Netflix. ⛔️ Amazon Prime Video Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service has also Succession not included in its offer. ⛔️Disney+ You cannot currently watch this series on Disney+. ⛔️ Videoland The series cannot be found in Videoland’s offer at the moment.

Option 1: new streaming services in the Netherlands in 2022

At the end of 2021, many films and series made by studios under WarnerMedia (HBO Max) disappeared from various streaming services. Audience favorite Succession is one of these titles, but also among others The Sopranos, game of thrones, The Big Bang Theory, Joker, Friends in adventure time are made by the studios of this media company. The launch of HBO Max in the Netherlands in 2022 will be accompanied by the release of several of these titles, with which WarnerMedia naturally wants to attract as many new subscribers to HBO Max as possible.

Option 2: Order a DVD set

Since it is not yet known when in 2022 the new streaming services will arrive in the Netherlands, a kind of black hole will appear when it comes to streaming in the Netherlands. At this point, we take a step back in time and return to the classic DVD case. These are still available to order.

You can here on Bol.com in here on Amazon.nl browse all currently available DVDs and Blu-rays. You will see there, among other things, that it is possible to order a box from, for example The Sopranos, game of thrones, Friends of The Big Bang Theory. Also the first two seasons of Succession can be found in this list.

Option 3: Use a VPN

If you don’t have the patience to wait for HBO Max to launch in the Netherlands, you can always opt to use a good VPN to access the streaming service through the US offering. It works very simply: a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an anonymous Internet connection that ensures your privacy is guaranteed. This allows you to set the location signal emitted by your device. Are you setting up your VPN for the United States? Then HBO Max thinks you are in the United States and therefore you can just subscribe to the streaming service to watch all episodes of Succession to watch season 1-3. In a few simple steps, a VPN for HBO Max works like this:

Go to Surfshark (or another provider) and get a good VPN from just €2 per month Set your location in the United States via the app Go directly to Succession on HBO Max and start watching! 🍿

Succession story (2018-)

The Roy family runs one of the largest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world: Waystar Royco. We follow the rapidly changing world they find themselves in when the father decides to leave the company. Who will succeed the media magnate?

Streaming information about the series (+ trailer)

Title Succession Kind Series year 2018- Duration 3 seasons Categories Drama IMDb 8.8 out of 109,000 votes Creators Jesse Armstrong To throw Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, Scott Nicholson

Synopsis: HBO Max