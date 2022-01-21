A race against time for Naomi Watts in the exciting trailer “The Desperate Hour”



In the new thriller The desperate hour Naomi Watts plays a mother who, during her run, discovers that a shooting has taken place at her son’s school. What follows is a race against time to save her offspring. Watch the trailer and poster below.

Recently widowed Amy Carr (Watts) is doing her best to return to a normal life for the sake of her two children. One day, while jogging in the woods, the village is shattered by a shooting at Amy’s son’s school. She’s not there at all, so she has to run really fast to save her son.

New title

The film was previously called Lakewood, a reference to the location where the events take place, but due to the poor reviews so far, the creators decided to come up with a new title.

The rest of the cast includes Colton Gobbo and Sierra Maltby. Phillip Noyce, known for films such as patriot games, Clear and present danger in Salt, and the screenplay was written by Chris Sparling (Buried, 2010).

The desperate hour launching February 25 in the United States. Nothing is known of a Dutch release.