Harry Potter Return To Hogwarts Reunion Is Not Sold In The Netherlands

The Harry Potter Reunion Special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts appeared on the HBO Max streaming service on January 1 in the US and on Sky Channel in the UK. The Harry Potter Reunion is not yet available in the Netherlands as HBO Max will be released later in 2022.

HBO Max has opted out of selling the Harry Potter special to Dutch TV channels. This has happened before, namely with the Friends Meeting. Talpa succeeded in obtaining the (temporary) broadcasting rights for SBS6 and Net5 in the Netherlands. HBO Max spokesperson briefed Veronica Superguide know, know:

“We no longer sell anything to competitors. Return to Hogwarts will be available when we launch here.

We’ll see the special when HBO Max launches in the Netherlands later this year. A final launch date will follow later.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint join other esteemed cast members from all eight Harry Potter films. They return to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone, created 20 years ago. The special retrospective tells an enchanting making-of story through all-new cast interviews and conversations, taking fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises. Missing from the list is JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books. The writer was disgraced some time ago by statements on Twitter.

Harry Potter Homecoming

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, among others, will be seen again as Harry, Hermione and Ron. It turns out to be something of a making-of story with all sorts of interviews and untold conversations. Along with the three main leads, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, Imelda Staunton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch will also be featured in the special.

Of movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is directed by Chris Columbus from a screenplay by Steve Kloves, based on the book series by JK Rowling. The main roles are played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, John Cleese, Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Richard Harris, John Hurt, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Julie Walters.

Where to watch Harry Potter Reunion in the Netherlands?

On New Years Day, January 1, 2022, the Harry Potter reunion special aired on HBO Max. Unfortunately, this streaming service is not yet available in the Netherlands. HBO Max is coming to the Netherlands in 2022, but there’s no official date yet. If you don’t have the patience to wait for HBO Max to launch in the Netherlands, you can opt to watch the special via a VPN and an HBO Max America subscription.

