Queen Elizabeth mourns the loss of her son Andrew’s titles









© Provided by NU.nl



Queen Elizabeth is deeply concerned that she had to strip her son Andrew of all his royal titles due to an abuse scandal. This is what a “knowledgeable source” says to the British tabloid Daily mail.

A complaint has been filed in the United States against Andrew, 61, for sexual abuse.

Until last Thursday, Elizabeth was reluctant to strip her son of his military and royal titles. According to the source, she did not want to interfere in the case against Andrew. That changed when it emerged that the United States judge had allowed possible victim Virginia Giuffre to continue with the lawsuit she had filed against the prince.

According to the source, Elizabeth has taken action as it is impossible for Andrew to resume his public life, even if he is acquitted. His name will never be cleared, believes Buckingham Palace.

The Queen is said to have been guided by Prince Charles, Andrew’s older brother. He reportedly urged his mother to act. According to Charles, it is unacceptable for a member of the royal family to use a title in court to defend themselves against such serious allegations.