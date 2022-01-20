The United States will no longer be the biggest producer of content for Netflix…



You would think that the United States is Netflix’s main focus in its hopes of success. But it seems that the country’s cultural dominance is slowly fading.

Netflix’s biggest hits come from South Korea. This was of course to be expected somewhere since the company with squid game took the world by storm, creating a series viewed by nearly 200 million households within the first 28 days of its release. Not only that: the series has also proven to be something of a cultural ambassador.

Mainly South Korean content

Bloomberg examined the extent to which there is a “squid game effect” in viewing patterns on Netflix. After the start of squid game in the fall of 2021, several other non-English series made it into the top ten on Netflix. Just think about My name, The affection of the king and also instantly Hell.

Overall, South Korea represents the most popular content on Netflix than any other country outside of the United States. Netflix decided to do something about it.

The streaming service would now primarily focus on the Asian region as the primary target for new subscriber growth. Currently, Netflix has 213 million and the idea is to more than double that number: the company is aiming for 500 million subscribers.