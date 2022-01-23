The greatest Netflix series of all time has a pleasant surprise for fans

Netflix offers a live version of the hit series Bridgerton, in addition to the second season!

Serial [i]Bridgerton has proven to be the most-watched Netflix series of all time when it premiered (until recently squid game set a whole new record. The series has been renewed for a second season. And what fans are really looking forward to Bridgerton, Netflix is ​​only looking to expand the franchise further.

Even more Bridgerton

Netflix and Shondaland team up with Fever on The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience. It aims to bring the story of Queen Charlotte’s ball to life.

Netflix writes:

“Get ready to join other Bridgerton members and join us for an evening of music and dancing, full of acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a breathtaking dance show, delicious cocktails and much more , all accompanied by Bridgerton’s signature soundtrack.”

The event is not yet coming to Europe and will take place in four major cities in the United States: Chicago, Los Angeles, Montreal and Washington DC

Bridgerton See you soon on Netflix.