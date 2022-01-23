The greatest Netflix series of all time has a pleasant surprise for fans
Netflix offers a live version of the hit series Bridgerton, in addition to the second season!
Serial [i]Bridgerton has proven to be the most-watched Netflix series of all time when it premiered (until recently squid game set a whole new record. The series has been renewed for a second season. And what fans are really looking forward to Bridgerton, Netflix is only looking to expand the franchise further.
Even more Bridgerton
Netflix and Shondaland team up with Fever on The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience. It aims to bring the story of Queen Charlotte’s ball to life.
Netflix writes:
“Get ready to join other Bridgerton members and join us for an evening of music and dancing, full of acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a breathtaking dance show, delicious cocktails and much more , all accompanied by Bridgerton’s signature soundtrack.”
The event is not yet coming to Europe and will take place in four major cities in the United States: Chicago, Los Angeles, Montreal and Washington DC
Bridgerton See you soon on Netflix.
