

In recent years we see more and more film adaptations of (successful) games. For example, just think Sonic The Hegdehog, mortal combat and Unexplored. Now is the time for another well-known video game, namely Days gone.

This game was released by Sony in 2019. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic USA, two years after a pandemic wiped out much of the Earth, others mutated into “Freakers” looking like zombies. The main character is outlaw and motorcycle enthusiast Deacon St. John, who is played by the player.

Actor

The actor who will play John has also already been found. Meet Sam Heughan, best known for the Foreign-series. The 42-year-old Scotsman has also been linked with James Bond for some time as it is rumored he could take over from Daniel Craig.

However, Sony also has big plans with Days gone. If the first part goes well, the studio wants to make it a franchise. Although the video game received mixed reviews, it was among the top 20 best-selling games of 2019. Still, a sequel has yet to be announced.

Film

So Sony seems to want to focus on the movie version for now. Oscar-nominated writer Sheldon Turner will pen the screenplay. He calls the project “a love ballad for motorcycle fansHowever, no director has yet been found.