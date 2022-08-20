Android 13 and OnePlus 10T split in two (Android news #33)

Google unexpectedly released Android 13 and the latest OnePlus 10T breaks in half during a test. This is the most important Android news of the week.

We secretly weren’t counting on it, but Google has released the final version of Android 13. The update is coming quite early, as Android 12 only appeared in October last year. The new Android version is now available for Pixel smartphones. If you have a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola or Xiaomi, you still have to wait for the update. In a blog post, Google writes that Android 13 will be coming to devices from other manufacturers “later this year.” How quickly they get an Android 13 update differs by brand (and smartphone). Expensive high-end phones — such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro — are often the quickest to update. Next come the mid-range and budget devices.

“Netflix will soon be available with advertising, but not offline”

The reliable Bloomberg reports that it is not possible to download movies and series for offline use with the cheaper Netflix subscription. Evidence of this has been found in the Netflix app code for the iPhone. The code indicates that downloads (as the feature is called) are available for all subscriptions except those with advertising. Netflix omits the feature so that the cheapest plan differs more from the more expensive plans. It may also encourage users to pay more for Netflix, in order to be able to record movies and series on a smartphone or tablet.

Motorola Edge 2022 official: big battery, fast screen and latest chip

There it is: the new Motorola Edge 2022. It has been announced and has excellent specs. For now, the device will only be released in the US, but chances are Motorola will bring the Edge 2022 to Europe as well. Maybe under another name, but nothing is known about it yet. The Motorola Edge 2022 is equipped with the latest MediaTek chip, the Dimensity 1050. This enables the device to achieve super fast 5G speeds. The chip isn’t the most powerful and slower processor than, say, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, but that’s no surprise. After all, this Edge 2022 is in the mid-range segment. At the front of the new Edge is a 6.6-inch AMOLED display.

WhatsApp comes with a special desktop app for better chatting experience

WhatsApp has released a special desktop version of the messaging app. You could open WhatsApp messages on your PC before, but via a web version. This new application has been developed especially for your computer. Once you register your laptop or PC with your phone, it’s pretty much independent. So you don’t need to keep your smartphone connected to send and receive messages. Just like on WhatsApp Web. If you don’t use a phone for 14 days, your computer will automatically be logged off. The application for Windows is already available for download in the Microsoft Store. If you are using a Mac(Book), you will have to wait a little longer.

Video: OnePlus 10T breaks in two as hard as its predecessor

During a stress test of JerryRigAll smartphones are put to the test. For example, the YouTuber tests the screen’s resistance to scratches and whether it can withstand a flame. At the end of the test, the robustness of a device is also tested. And the OnePlus 10T fell short. Shortly after the YouTuber grabs the phone with both hands and begins applying force, the case cracks at the camera island. When the YouTuber puts in even more force, he easily bends the device in half.

