Removing the national right to abortion is “a tragic mistake”. US President Joe Biden said this in response to the US Supreme Court’s strike down of the nation’s right to abortion.

US states can now decide for themselves how they regulate abortion. Biden said “women’s health and lives are at risk as a result” and it is being done in the name of “extreme ideology”. He added that the court stripped away a constitutional right that is “fundamental” to many Americans. The president also said that women who live in states that ban abortion can still travel to states that allow abortion.

Abortion change in the United States draws international criticism

The American president is not the only one to be criticized. Internationally, the response has been overwhelmingly negative to the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls it a “big step backwards” and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of “dreadful news” from the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that he stands in solidarity with women and that their freedoms must be protected.

Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. He must be protected. I wish to express my solidarity with the women whose freedoms are undermined by the Supreme Court of the United States. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 24, 2022

The news from the United States is horrible. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now on the verge of losing their legal right to abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2022

Some US states were quick to ban abortions yesterday. The conservative state of Missouri was the first to do so. This happened about two hours after the Supreme Court ruling that prompted the abortion change.

The first states already banned abortion

“Missouri has just become the first country to effectively end abortion,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said on Twitter. “It is a monumental day for the sanctity of life.”

Missouri will not be the last. South Dakota and Indiana have also announced steps to do so, and abortion providers in Wisconsin say the procedure is now banned there. The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion gives all 50 states the freedom to ban the procedure.

