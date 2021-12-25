Watch, listen and read vacation tips
Statue: Ian Schneider via Unsplash
While EVMI is on vacation, we’d love to keep you entertained with a list of nutrition reading, viewing, and listening tips. At the beginning of January, we come back with some fresh news!
Reading Tips
- Take the example of a superhero: this turns out to be a very good idea, according to this article from De Volkskrant. Superheroes get a lot of exercise, eat healthy, and have a positive outlook on life. A model for children and adults.
- During the holidays, we all eat more than usual. Researchers from the University of Utrecht argue that it is more important to eat healthier all year round than to watch your food during the holidays.
- The Van Gorp family cooks for the pigs on their pig farm. Because of the homemade food, pigs have fewer problems with their intestines, show less biting behavior, and get fuller faster. In addition, it reduces odors and ammonia. Read the full article here.
Display Tips
- in the series SelFatAcidHeat (Netflix) American chef and food writer Samin Nosrat travels to Italy, Japan, Mexico and the UN (California) and explores the four basic principles of good cooking: salt, fat, acid and hot. If you feel like relaxing for 40 to 50 minutes, watch an episode of this series!
- Are you curious about nutrition and our future? The University of the Netherlands has a five part series on youtube tomorrow’s menu which focuses on nutrition and the future.
Listening Tips
- If you want a clear explanation of difficult science topics, then this podcast from Focus Science something for you. A new episode comes out every Friday.
- This fun, three-part podcast focuses on culinary successes beyond our borders, like a doner kebab sandwich. As well as discussing why these sandwiches are so popular, the makers also discuss the culture of Turks in the Netherlands. My dad is a Chinese take out can be listened to via NPO radio 1.
