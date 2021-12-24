‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘Salem’s Lot’, ‘Distant’ and more: these are the films of September 2022



In the coming days, we look forward to the films you can expect to see in theaters for the remainder of this year. We will move to September 2022.

Anyway, this month brings us some news Impossible mission full of spectacular stunts by Tom Cruise, a new Salem Lot– film adaptation and we are waiting for the interesting sounding sci-fi movie Far.

Salem Lot (2022)

: Gary Dauberman |: Cade Woodward, Spencer Treat Clark, Alfre Woodard, William Sadler |: September 9Ben Mears is a man who returns to his childhood home, the Lot in Jerusalem. He is looking for inspiration for his new book. But once there, he learns that his hometown is threatened by a vampire.

Dark harvest (2022)

: David Slade |: Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby, Jeremy Davies, Emyri Crutchfield |: September 22A legendary monster named October Boy terrorizes the residents of a small town in the Midwestern United States. Every Halloween, he comes out of the cornfields to claim victims.

Mission: Impossible 7 (2022)

: Christopher McQuarrie |: Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell |: September 29The subject of this new film in the franchise is of course not yet known. Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt will once again embark on a grand adventure involving some rather bizarre and spectacular actions to keep the world from ending. But why?

Don’t worry darling (2022)

: Olivia Wilde |: Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Dita Von Teese, Chris Pine |: during SeptemberThe 1950s. A housewife and her husband live in a utopian community in the middle of a desert. She leads a seemingly perfect life. One day, she makes an extraordinary discovery about her life that reveals disturbing secrets.

Far (2022)

: Josh Gordon, Will Speck |: Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott, Kristofer Hivju, Zachary Quinto |: in SeptemberIn the movie Distant, we follow a miner who helps to extract asteroids. He crashes on an alien planet, where he must run for the only other survivor. But the problems are big, because it is hunted by strange creatures and has almost no oxygen.