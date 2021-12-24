Fri. Dec 24th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Belgian selections for the Oscar for Best International Film - Film Belgian selections for the Oscar for best international film 2 min read

Belgian selections for the Oscar for best international film

Maggie Benson 1 day ago 75
"Un Monde" nominated for the Oscar for best international film “Un Monde” nominated for the Oscar for best international film 2 min read

“Un Monde” nominated for the Oscar for best international film

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 75
They are the biggest TikTok influencers of the moment; Dutch "Scottsreality" has 36 million subscribers They are the biggest TikTok influencers of the moment; Dutch “Scottsreality” has 36 million subscribers 2 min read

They are the biggest TikTok influencers of the moment; Dutch “Scottsreality” has 36 million subscribers

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 109
The Belgian entry "Un Monde" in the running for the Oscar for best international film - Film The Belgian entry “Un Monde” in the running for the Oscar for best international film – Film 3 min read

The Belgian entry “Un Monde” in the running for the Oscar for best international film – Film

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 95
Belgian selections for the Oscar for Best International Film - Film Belgian selections for the Oscar for Best International Film – Film 3 min read

Belgian selections for the Oscar for Best International Film – Film

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 81
US removes more than 10,000 people from Kabul in one day US removes more than 10,000 people from Kabul in one day 3 min read

US removes more than 10,000 people from Kabul in one day

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 107

You may have missed

'Mission: Impossible 7', 'Salem's Lot', 'Distant' and more: these are the films of September 2022 ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘Salem’s Lot’, ‘Distant’ and more: these are the films of September 2022 2 min read

‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘Salem’s Lot’, ‘Distant’ and more: these are the films of September 2022

Maggie Benson 29 mins ago 17
Mystery solved: the fish make the "wave" to scare the birds Mystery solved: the fish make the “wave” to scare the birds 2 min read

Mystery solved: the fish make the “wave” to scare the birds

Phil Schwartz 32 mins ago 35
The best camera smartphone of 2021 The best camera smartphone of 2021 2 min read

The best camera smartphone of 2021

Maggie Benson 39 mins ago 19
Volunteers still quite active in Wallonia: "More useful than Christmas shopping" Volunteers still quite active in Wallonia: “More useful than Christmas shopping” 1 min read

Volunteers still quite active in Wallonia: “More useful than Christmas shopping”

Harold Manning 41 mins ago 23