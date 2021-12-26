Ocon: “Formula 1 could be more interesting than football”

Esteban Ocon believes that if the cars come closer next year, Formula 1 could become more interesting than football. The Frenchman notes that Formula 1 has become more popular: “Everyone is talking about it.”

Formula 1 has grown in popularity in recent years. Part of that success is due to the Netflix documentary series Drive to survive, as a result of which the sport suddenly gained many new fans around the world. This was especially noticeable in the United States, where the Circuit of the Americas grandstands were packed this year with 400,000 fans spread across the weekend. Never before have so many Formula 1 fans come to a circuit and that’s a good thing according to Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.

“It’s fantastic to see how it plays out,” said Ocon, who won the Hungarian Grand Prix this year. Motorsport week. “Of course there are still things we can do better, but we are trying different things, the races were interesting, there are more opportunities today and it’s just crazy until the last lap.”

“This last round of 2021 sums up the whole season because it was the same in 2020”, continues Ocon. “If we can bring the cars closer together, Formula 1 will probably overtake football because of its interest. I would be very happy if that was the case. Everyone talks about Formula 1, “said Ocon.” I have friends who weren’t really fans of the sport, but now they follow it completely. It’s just great, “concludes the Alpine driver.

