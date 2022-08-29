Click here for a short summary Friends are watching from everywhere: that’s how we do it Friends are watching from everywhere: that’s how we do it The series friends is available on multiple platforms, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and TVNZ. However, the range of these platforms is not the same in all countries. So is friends is no longer available on Dutch Netflix, but for example on Australian. Even better: if you’re in New Zealand, check out friends completely free through TVNZ! Are you not in New Zealand or are you friends not available on a streaming service in your country? Then follow these steps: Subscribe to a VPN provider. We recommend that you broadcast friends NordVPN enabled. This provider is very fast and has many servers. Download and install VPN software. Open the app and sign in with your VPN account details. Connect to a server in New Zealand for TVNZ, or a server in a country where friends on a particular streaming service such as Netflix. Access the streaming service where you friends want and can watch. There you go, have fun watching! Want to know more about how you watch the series on different platforms? Then read the full article below.

Ready to visit Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Joey and Phoebe at Central Perk?

friends is one of the most beloved television series of the 90s. The show is still very popular, which makes him happy available on many streaming services is. The series is available on Netflix, HBO Max, TVNZ, and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

Unfortunately, the availability of series such as friends depending on the country you currently reside in. So is friends available in the Netherlands on HBO Max, but has been removed from the Netflix offering. The series can be seen on UK Netflix. Despite the popularity of the series, it is not available on all streaming services in all regions. Luckily, that doesn’t mean you have to switch to another streaming service: you can easily access a streaming service’s overseas offering.

In this article, we will see how friends can stream wherever you are in the world with a simple tool: a VPN.

Where can you watch Friends online?

The exclusive rights of friends are in the hands of Warner Bros. Television. Even so, the show is still available through other services. Right now you can friends discover the platforms below:

netflix – availability varies by country. Currently friends not available on Netflix in the Netherlands.

– availability varies by country. Currently friends not available on Netflix in the Netherlands. HBO Max – only available in certain countries. In the Netherlands you can currently friends watch through HBO Max.

– only available in certain countries. In the Netherlands you can currently friends watch through HBO Max. Amazon Prime Video – availability and costs vary by country.

– availability and costs vary by country. TVNZ – this service is only available in New Zealand. Here you can friends watch for free.

friends and many other shows may not always be available in the country you are in due to geographical restrictions, also called geoblocks. To bypass these restrictions, you need a VPN (virtual private network) necessary.

Watch Friends with a VPN

A VPN can make it look like you’re visiting a streaming website from another country. To do this, the VPN redirects your Internet connection through a server located in a country of your choice.

An example: you want the Netherlands friends streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, this is not possible, because the series is not on Dutch Netflix. United Kingdom, friends viewable on Netflix. If you connect to a VPN server in the UK, all websites you open will see a UK IP address instead of your real Dutch IP address. It gives the impression that you are actually in the UK. This way you always have access to UK Netflix – and so on friends! Please note that there are often no Dutch subtitles available when you friends through a foreign service. However, you can enable English subtitles.

There are several providers with which you can bypass a streaming service’s VPN detection. We recommend NordVPN for streaming shows and movies. This VPN has a wide range of servers in many countries and offers top speeds. As a result, you almost always have a server with which you can bypass geoblocks of streaming services.

Highly secure and extensive server network

Beautiful and elegant app

no logs

This is how you watch Friends on Netflix

The main streaming service that Netflix has hosted for years friends. Since Warner Bros. Television has obtained the rights to the series is the number of countries where friends available on Netflix has become much more limited.

friends Watching Netflix is ​​easy with a VPN. We explain step by step how to do it. Note: you need a working Netflix account necessary.

Subscribe to a VPN. We recommend NordVPN for streaming Netflix. Download and install VPN software. Login with your VPN account. Connect to a server in a country where friends available on Netflix. Examples currently include the UK, Australia, Japan and South Korea. Open Netflix on the device where you installed the VPN. This can be done both through the Netflix app and through the browser. Type ‘Friends’ in the Netflix search bar. Now all you have to do is click “play”. A lot of pleasure!

This is how you watch Friends on HBO Max

HBO Max was long only available in the United States. The service has also been available in the Netherlands since March 2022. It happened just in time for many friends-lovers. The series disappeared from Netflix in December 2021, so HBO Max movers didn’t have long to be without Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey. friends is actually available on Dutch HBO Max!

Again, you need a subscription to the streaming service to view the series. If you are abroad, you can follow these steps to: friends via Dutch HBO Max to watch:

Subscribe with a VPN provider. We also recommend for HBO Max NordVPN at. To download and install VPN app. Connect to a server in the Nederlands. This is how you access HBO Max and therefore friends. Login at HBO Max. Look for nasty friends. Enjoy watching!

friends is available on HBO Max in several countries, including the United States. So you can also connect to a US VPN server to friends on HBO Max.

This is how you watch Friends on Amazon Prime Video

Also on Prime you can friends to look at. You also need a paid account for this. Currently friends not available on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch each individual season or episode to buy. Although pricey, you can watch the series via Amazon Prime Video as well.

If the streaming service is not available in your country, you can access via a VPN. We also recommend NordVPN for streaming Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Friends for free via TVNZ

friends is Available on New Zealand Television (TVNZ). It is a television network broadcasting in New Zealand and parts of the Pacific Rim. As long as you are in New Zealand you can watch the show free broadcast.

Luckily, if you’re not in New Zealand, you can also access it with a VPN:

Subscribe with a VPN provider. NordVPN has many servers in New Zealand and you can access TVNZ with it. When you use the NordVPN free trial, you can use the VPN for free for one month. Although it’s probably too short to stream all seasons of friendsit can save you money. Download and install the VPN. Connect to a server in New Zealand. Create an account at TVNZ. This is completely free. To create an account, you must provide an email address, password, first and last name, year of birth and gender. To research friends in TVNZ’s offering. You can now stream the series – absolutely for free! Lots of viewing pleasure!

What is Friends about?

friends is one of the most popular series of all time. The story follows Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) as they reside and live in New York City.

The group of friends experiences everything from love to heartbreak and everything in between. The entire series consists of no less than ten seasons. In May 2021, there was another long-awaited reunion Bee.

To finish

friendsFans needn’t worry if the series suddenly disappeared from their favorite streaming service. On line friends watching is very easy. With a VPN, you can watch the series from anywhere and even for free via TVNZ. You can also friends via the foreign offer of other streaming services. For this you still need a subscription to the relevant streaming service.

