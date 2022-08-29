These 10 things fans want to see in Never Have I Ever Season 4 – Netflix UK

Season 3 of the comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever has just landed on Netflix, but the show’s fourth and final season, the culmination, is already eagerly awaiting release! But what do the manufacturers offer us?

love triangle

In the third season, the main characters of Never Have I Ever all got some development, but there was also enough dramatic drama, love triangles, and cliffhangers to keep fans looking forward to Season 4. The Love Triangle Devi-Ben-Paxton hasn’t had a satisfying ending yet and that will most likely be one of the key elements of the final episodes. But Never Have I Ever supporters hope for more. What exactly? We will show it point by point below.

Devi and Friends Graduation Ceremony

Season 3 ends on Devi’s last dayjunior year‘, its freshman period so to speak (in the United States, of course, a very different school system is used). The fourth season will most likely be about her’last yearhis last year. And that means we and Devi have a graduation ceremony to look forward to! However?

Different Perspectives

Episodes that don’t focus on Devi get the highest praise. And that might even be an understatement. Season 1 brought us an episode from Ben’s point of view, Season 2 focused on Paxton, and Season 3 brought us back to Ben’s life. Changing food makes food!

goodbye love triangle

The Devi-Ben-Paxton love triangle has had its day, right? One of the spectators of Never Have I Ever is “Team Paxton” and the other “Team Ben”, but everyone agrees now: it must be over.

More flashbacks from Mohan

Mohan may not be the main character in Never Have I Ever, but this character has a lot of influence on Devi and her family. Each season presents us with flashbacks of Mohan’s relationship with Devi and Nalini. There is much more to say in this regard.

Kamala’s story deserves more attention

Kamala was actually much less featured in Never Have I Ever Season 3 than expected. She deserves a comeback!

More holiday episodes!

Holiday episodes are always hugely popular and over the years Never Have I Ever has drawn attention to Valentine’s Day as well as traditional Indian holidays such as Ganesh Puja and Navratri. More Indian parties like this please.

Will Devi be admitted to Princeton?

After high school, Devi wants to study at the prestigious Princeton University, and she certainly has the ability! But… the admission requirements can be described as quite severe and season 4 is undoubtedly also about the question: is the protagonist of Never Have I Ever admitted or not?

Scenes with Paxton

Paxton officially left Sherman High, after graduating from high school. He’s going to study at ASU and that could mean he’s dropped from the show. At least why don’t Devi and Trent actually do it’road trip‘ to visit him?

More attention for Fabiola

Fabiola came in very little in Never Have I Ever Season 3, but that could of course change in Season 4. At least that’s what fans hope.

Devi and Ben want to be the best

Devi and Ben both want’valedictorian‘, the best student among recent graduates, but of course only one can win. let the games begin!



