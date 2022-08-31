Producer Ends Sold Out Horror Franchise After 15 Years



Just Ahead: This news is almost a month out in the US, but due to circumstances, it won’t be live until today on FilmTotaal. Sorry for being late.

Are you also tired of the constant aggravation paranormal activityseries? Next, producer Jason Blum has good news for you, because as far as he’s concerned, that’s really the end of the story now.

At least, as long as it manages the rights. His company Blumhouse Productions has supported all seven PA parts so far, but against Variety, Blum believes the series has finally run its course.

In doing so, he refers to the decision of Halloweenfrankness as well as the horror that was the recent Next of Kin.

Better late than never

Next of Kin was released last year and earned an average rating of 35% from audiences and critics. Currently working on Paranormal Activity: The Other Side with a 2023 release date, but Blum doesn’t seem to have anything to do with it.

The only thing that, in his own words, can persuade Blum to make a new PA movie is when a great director comes on board with a brilliant idea, preferably someone like Scott Derrickson.