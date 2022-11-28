Watch American Netflix: A Complete Guide

The American Netflix has many more movies and series than the Dutch version, but is not only available here. android planet explains how you can still use US Netflix.

Watch American Netflix: A Guide

An important note in advance: it is actually not allowed to use the US version of netflix see in the Netherlands. The streaming service does not currently actively tackle violators, but it has every right to do so. You use this manual entirely at your own risk.

1. Get a VPN subscription

Netflix is ​​a global company, but offers vary by country. This concerns broadcasting rights. Thus, a film or a series can be broadcast in one country, but not in another. The offer therefore depends on your location. The American version of Netflix undoubtedly has one of the largest collections of movies and series.

However, you cannot just check out this offer from the Netherlands. you got one for that vpn necessary. This service allows your Internet traffic to pass through a server abroad. This way you avoid location restrictions. Using a VPN is also better for your online privacy. Don’t have a VPN yet? We recommend the parties below:

Want to learn more about exactly how a VPN works, its costs, and check out the pros and cons by provider? We also explain why you shouldn't use a free VPN.

2. Download and configure the Android VPN app

When purchasing a VPN subscription, pay attention to available server locations. To watch the US version of Netflix in the Netherlands, you must redirect internet traffic through the United States. Check? Now is the time to download your VPN’s Android app. Below we have listed the download links of the most popular providers:

3. Watch American Netflix

After downloading the Android VPN app, log in with the login credentials you received when purchasing the subscription. Once connected, choose a server location somewhere in America and press the button to connect. Now apps and websites will think you’re staying in President Trump’s country.

Now open the Netflix app as you are used to and possibly wait a few seconds until the offer refreshes. You should now see other movies and series appearing in the catalog than what you are used to. Tap a title to start watching. You may need to manually turn on subtitles because Netflix thinks you’re using the US app.

4. But watch out

A good VPN service costs money. There are free providers available, but you often have a limited choice of server locations. So you must be lucky to be able to route your internet traffic across America. Also, many free VPN services have a data limit, which means you can’t continue watching halfway through the episode or movie because you exceed that limit.

It is also important to know that Netflix VPN providers are constantly on their heels. In this way, some VPN servers are sometimes blacklisted, so that you can no longer visit American Netflix. However, large suppliers are then quick to circumvent this prohibition. You can already tell: it’s a game of cat and mouse between Netflix and VPN providers.

Learn more about Netflix

Did it work? Have fun with new movies and series! Fortunately, if you also watched the American version, there are still plenty Alternatives to Netflix to select. Of course, these also have a different offer than the Dutch version. Of course you can also Watch Hulu. You need an account and a US credit card.