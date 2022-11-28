“Apple is involved in the fight for Eredivisie broadcast rights”

Apple makes an offer for the rights to broadcast the Dutch Eredivisie. This is reported by generally knowledgeable sports marketer Chris Woerts. Other American giants Amazon and Netflix are also interested in the rights to the Dutch football competition.

Tech giants are increasingly getting into sports rights – including Apple. The Cupertino-based company has already signed a ten-year contract with Major League Soccer: the United States’ football competition this year. From 2023, all MLS football matches will be exclusively available on the AppleTVapplication.

From 2025, the Eredivisie can also be shown there. In the program orange winter from SBS 6, Chris Woerts has revealed that Apple is also hoping to win the rights to broadcast Eredivisie matches. Now they are still owned by ESPN. There is serious competition, as Amazon and Netflix are also preparing an offer, which are also increasingly focused on acquiring sports rights.

And Ziggo is also making a serious offer for the Eredivisie broadcast rights. They bought the rights to broadcast the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this month. European matches can be seen at Ziggo from mid-2024 to at least 2027.

“Ziggo has announced that they want to take over the role from ESPN,” reports Woerts orange winter. “In addition to all European matches, they also want to broadcast all Eredivisie matches in 2025, including highlights.” According to the sports marketer, ESPN showed that 1.2 million people are willing to subscribe to Eredivisie football. He expects there to be a serious offer, “of at least 150 to 200 million euros per year”.

MLS

From 2023, Apple will at least be allowed to broadcast MLS duels live. To watch all the games, you’ll need a subscription to a new MLS streaming service, which is only available through the Apple TV app. Additionally, a limited number of matches are free to watch for Apple TV+ subscribers. It is not yet known how much the MLS streaming service will cost.

