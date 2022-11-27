The man took an item that was not authorized by security

A man on a JetBlue flight has been arrested for taking a razor on board and then threatening a fellow traveler with it.

The incident happened for several days Thanksgiving for, a national holiday in the United States. The JetBlue plane had departed from New York for Salt Lake City. The man boarded and sat next to a woman in seat 6A. Before boarding, he managed to slip a razor into his hand luggage. How this was possible is not known. It happened two weeks ago ditto on a Frontier Airlines flightbut with a normal knife.

Normal conversation

The man began the flight peacefully. It started according to a statement held by The Washington Post a conversation with the woman sitting next to him. It would have been a “long and varied” conversation. In addition, the male traveler offered various alcoholic beverages. When the conversation ended because the woman put on her headphones and went to watch a movie, the male passenger was appalled. He continued to speak, but the woman did not answer.

The mood turns

The man then put his hand on the woman’s screen and said he wanted to pause the movie. Then he took out a razor. The woman believed he had a knife on him, which he was holding “thumbs” from his throat, according to the woman’s statement. The man said that “she was fine” and that “nobody had to worry”.

However, the woman’s husband thought otherwise. He ran down the driveway and called for help. The passenger with the razor tried to stop him, but was unsuccessful. Another traveler persuaded the man to put the razor blade on the seat. So it happened. The blade was then handed over to the crew. The man himself was detained in Utah.