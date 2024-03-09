Warning: Melatonin poses health risks for children – CDC advises

A concerning trend has emerged in the United States concerning the use of melatonin in children, as nearly 11,000 kids have ended up in emergency rooms after ingesting the hormone without supervision. According to a recent federal report, there has been a 420% increase in children taking melatonin over the past decade, leading to a spike in emergency visits.

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the brain in response to darkness and is commonly sold as a supplement to aid with sleep. However, infants and children are getting their hands on melatonin when their parents aren’t watching, resulting in a high number of poison center calls and emergency trips.

CDC researchers are emphasizing the importance of keeping all medications and supplements, including melatonin, out of reach of children. Unfortunately, federal regulations do not require child-resistant packaging for melatonin products, and a study revealed that many melatonin gummies are not accurately labeled.

In a recent data analysis, it was found that about a third of infants and children who ingested melatonin accessed it from a bottle that had not been properly sealed. The risks associated with pediatric melatonin ingestion are serious, with a previous CDC report showing a 530% increase in calls to poison centers due to this issue. Sadly, two children under the age of 2 have died after consuming melatonin recently.

To prevent further incidents, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health recommends consulting a healthcare provider before giving melatonin to children and ensuring safe storage and usage for adults. It is crucial for parents to be vigilant in keeping melatonin and other supplements out of reach of children to avoid potentially dangerous outcomes.

