VPN.h blocks BitTorrent and starts keeping logs after trial

VPN.h will block BitTorrent traffic and track IP addresses on its servers in the United States. They are doing it to settle a lawsuit brought against them by a group of independent filmmakers. VPN.h claims that users are still safe simply because the company will no longer be using its servers in the United States.

Filmstudios vs. Popcorn Time

The lawsuit against VPN.ha was filed by a group of film producers. VPNs are sometimes used by people to download torrents anonymously. There isn’t much you can do about this for a VPN provider, as long as you want to protect the privacy of your users. In this case, things went wrong when VPN.ha actively recommended the Popcorn Time app. This app is full of illegally obtained movies. VPN.h bragged that one of their IP addresses was used to share the movies on Popcorn Time. It went wrong with the film producers.

To put under pressure

Prosecutors managed to go through the courts to freeze the company’s PayPal account over VPN.ht, Wicked Technology Limited. This greatly increased the pressure. In the end, the two sides came to an agreement because Wicked Technology agreed to far-reaching adjustments.

To keep movie producers happy, VPN.ht will block BitTorrent for users on their servers in the United States. It doesn’t matter whether it’s downloading legal or illegal material. In addition, they will keep logs of IP addresses connected to their US servers. Additionally, when requested by a movie producer, a VPN user’s data can be transmitted when they illegally download any of their movies.

VPN.ht privacy

It sounds like every VPN user’s nightmare. People use a VPN to ensure their online privacy and increase their online security. When choosing a good VPN provider, therefore, a solid no-logging policy is essential.

To settle the lawsuit, VPN.ha had to give in to the film producers. Yet they don’t intend to leave their customers behind. Like that because they indicate that they do not intend to share their users’ information. Since the promised measures only apply to their servers in the United States, the company decided to simply stop using servers in the United States. That way, they can still stick to their no-logging policy.

This is of course not ideal for VPN.ht users. Because there will soon be no US servers available, users will no longer be able to take a US IP address through the VPN to watch the US version of Netflix, for example.