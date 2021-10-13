NM Kamp Vught in the prices; international recognition for the screened film | Den Bosch, Vught

VUGHT – ,, A big boost, this international recognition. For our museum and the filmmaker. This is what museum director Jeroen van den Eijnde says about the film ‘All is not as it seems’. The film directed by Bossche writer-director Sanne Kortooms, commissioned by the National Monument Kamp Vught, won the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards 2021.











Kortooms produced the film with Chiel Christiaans (Family Format). From hundreds of entries, the professional jury nominated the film alongside other productions from Great Britain, Hong Kong, Russia and the United States.

Current meaning

Van den Eijnde: ,, This award underlines that in our new presentation we also establish a high quality connection with the current importance of the history of this place.



Quote In most cases, you don’t know how something really works Sanne Kortooms, writer-director

The (interactive) film is screened in the “reflection room”, where the visitor, after seeing the permanent exhibition renewed in 2019 and the authentic campsite, is invited to reflect on his own role in society, on the basis of the motto “to commemorate is to think”. Awareness of choice, responsibility and prejudice play a major role in this, and that is exactly what “All is not as it seems” means.

Victim, perpetrator or spectator?

,, The title, ‘All is not what it seems’, actually covers the load very well, ”says Bossche Kortooms writer-director. “In most cases, you don’t know how something really works. It is easy to make a guess quickly, but it is much more difficult and time consuming to determine if it is correct. Too bad, because that’s why things that only act on bad first impressions can easily get out of hand. In the movie, we try to play with that by showing what came before it after each scene. Because sometimes that can put it all in a different light. “

The film can be viewed in the reflection room of the remembrance center. © Miranda van Houtum / BD

