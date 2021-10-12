VPN.h blocks BitTorrent and starts keeping logs after trial

VPN.h blocks BitTorrent traffic and tracks IP addresses on its servers in the United States. They are doing it to settle a lawsuit brought against them by a group of independent filmmakers. VPN.h claims that users are still safe simply because the company will no longer be using its servers in the United States.

Filmstudio vs. Popcorn Time

VPN.h is being sued by a group of film producers. People sometimes use VPNs to download torrents without revealing their identity. There isn’t much the VPN provider can do about this, as long as you want to protect user privacy. In this case, things took a turn for the worse when VPN.ha actively recommended Popcorn Time. This app is full of illegally obtained movies. VPN.h has bragged about using one of its IP addresses to share movies on Popcorn Time. It has gone badly for film producers.

pressurize

The plaintiffs were successful in going through the courts to freeze the company’s PayPal account in addition to VPN.ht, Wicked Technology Limited. This greatly increased the pressure. In the end, the two sides came to an agreement because Wicked Technology agreed to sweeping changes.

To keep movie producers happy, VPN.ht blocks BitTorrent for users on their servers in the United States. It doesn’t matter whether it’s downloading legal or illegal material. In addition, they keep logs of IP addresses connected to their servers in the United States. Not only that, when the movie producer requests it, the data can be transferred from the VPN user when they illegally download any of their movies.

VPN.ht Privacy

It seems like a nightmare for any VPN user. People use a VPN to ensure their online privacy and increase their online security. When choosing a good VPN provider, a solid no-logging policy is essential.

To settle the lawsuit, VPN.ha had to go to the film producers. However, they don’t intend to leave their customers behind. Like him because they point They do not intend to share the information of their users. Since the promised measures only apply to its servers in the United States, the company has simply decided to no longer use servers in the United States. That way, they can still adhere to the no-logging policy.

This is obviously not ideal for VPN.ht users. Since the US servers will no longer be available soon, users can no longer take a US IP address through VPN to watch the US version of Netflix, for example.