‘Violent Night’ starring David Harbor in Violent Santa trailer

It’s October and that means the countdown to Christmas can begin. And of course, Christmas also includes Christmas movies. As usual, a number of novelties will appear this year. A gripping new Christmas movie is purple night with David Harbour.

Of course, we mainly know David Harbor as Jim Hopper from stranger thingsbut in purple night we get to see it in a completely different form. He plays Santa Claus there, even if it’s not quite the Santa Claus we are used to.

purple night

With a title like purple night of course you know not to expect a normal Christmas movie. It is therefore not about children meeting Santa Claus or a romantic story set during the holiday season. In purple night we see a Santa getting ready for his busiest day at work of the year, but it turns out to be completely different from what he expected.

Santa Claus ends up with a wealthy family who are violently robbed at this time. As a man of heart, he helps the family. And this is where the film takes a very different turn. It will be an action movie in which we see Santa Claus fighting against thieves. He uses, among other things, bombs, knives and a hammer.

The gripping Christmas film can be seen in cinemas in the United States from Friday, December 2, 2022. The film will likely be released with us on Wednesday, November 30.

Watch the trailer here purple night: